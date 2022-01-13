Burgettstown made it a perfect 10.
The undefeated Blue Devils shut out visiting Carlynton in two of the four quarters and rolled to a 50-17 victory in a Class 2A Section 3 girls basketball game Thursday night.
The win moves Burgettstown to 3-0 in the section and 10-0 overall.
The Blue Devils led 16-0 after one quarter and 27-11 at halftime. Burgettstown then outscored Carlynton 12-0 in the third quarter.
Burgettstown’s Kaitlyn Nease had a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds. Jillian Frazier and Madeline Newark each contributed 12 points.
Carlynton is 0-3 in section, 3-6 overall.
Avella 58, Geibel Catholic 26: Katie Dryer scored 14 points, Allie Brownlee followed with 12 and Avella used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Geibel Catholic 58-26 in a Class A Section 2 game on the Eagles’ home court.
Avella (3-1, 5-5) snapped a two-game slide and did it by taking control of the game in the first half. The Eagles raced out to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and made it 32-13 at halftime.
Maia Stevenson scored nine points to lead Geibel (0-4, 2-11).
Monessen 58, Mapletown 26: Mercedes Majors scored 22 points and Monessen remained in a second-place tie in Class A Section 2 with a 58-26 home-court victory over Mapletown.
Monessen improved to 3-1 in the section and 7-3 overall.
Majors scored 16 of her points in the first half, when Monessen grabbed hold of the lead and was never threatened. The Greyhounds led 15-5 after one quarter and 31-11 at halftime.
Krista Wilson led Mapletown (1-3, 5-6) with nine points. The Maples have been a streaky team, losing their first three, then winning five straight and now have a three-game losing streak.
Fort Cherry 67, Northgate 16: Fort Cherry exploded for 46 first-half points and cruised to a 67-16 victory over visiting Northgate in Class 2A Section 3.
The Rangers (2-1, 8-3) have won eight of their last nine games.
Raney Staub led the way for Fort Cherry, scoring 21 points and helping the Rangers forge a 46-11 halftime lead. Dana Sinatra also had a big scoring night, tossing in 17 points.
With less than 15 seconds remaining in the game, Cayla Galbreath, a special needs student at Northgate, scored her first basket for the Flames (0-3, 1-9).
Belle Vernon 73, West Mifflin 44: Belle Vernon can score on an opponent in many different ways. The Leopards put four players in double figures Thursday night, scored 43 points in the first half and rolled over West Mifflin 73-44 in Class 4A Section 3.
The Leopards (5-0, 10-2) continue to lead the section and have won five in a row.
Presleigh Colditz led the Leopards with a game-high 15 points, Jenna Dawson had 12, Farrah Reader 11 and Tessa Rodriguez scored 10 with eight rebounds and six assists. Belle Vernon’s Kaci Bitonti had six steals.
The Leopards led 26-11 after one quarter and 43-21 at halftime.
Carmichaels 51, Frazier 46: Sophia Zalar had her best offensive game since a season-opening tournament as she scored a game-high 26 points to lead Carmichaels to a 51-46 win over Frazier in a Class 2A Section 2 game on the Mikes’ court.
Meghan Voithofer chipped in with 14 points for Carmichaels (1-3, 3-7), which led 21-17 at halftime and opened up a 40-29 lead after three quarters.
Eliza Newcomer led Frazier (0-3, 2-7) with 16 points.
Sto-Rox 34, Chartiers-Houston 32, OT: Senior Alicia Young scored 21 points, including three in the final minute of overtime, as Sto-Rox won at Chartiers-Houston, 34-32.
Chartiers-Houston (1-3, 6-7) trailed 25-16 entering the fourth quarter but came roaring back to send the game into overtime tied at 27-27. Kaden Buckingham, who scored nine points for the Bucs, made two free throws late in regulation to tie the score.
A three-pointer by Buckingham gave C-H a 32-31 lead with about a minute left in regulation, but a basket by Young gave the Vikings the lead for good. After a C-H miss, Young made a free throw to make it a two-point game. The Bucs had a desperation shot at the buzzer rim out.
Ella Richey scored nine points for C-H.
Mt. Lebanon 54, Peters Township 40: Ashleigh Connor scored 34 points, which included eight three-point field goals, and Mt. Lebanon shot down Peters Township 54-40 in Class 6A Section 2.
In addition to Connor’s long-range shooting, a key to the game was the second quarter when Lebo outscored PT 11-3 to take a 23-16 lead into halftime. Connor sealed the win for the Blue Devils by making five three-pointers in the fourth period.
Journey Thompson led the Indians with 15 points. Natalie Wetzel had nine points.
Bethel Park 63, Canon-McMillan 41: Emma Dziezgowski scored 28 points in Bethel Park’s 63-41 win over Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2.
Stellanie Loutsion paced the Big Macs with 18 points and Julianna Borella hit double figures with 14.
Waynesburg 53, McGuffey 15: Waynesburg stayed within striking distance of first place in Class 3A Section 2 with a 53-15 victory over host McGuffey.
Sophomore guard Kaley Rohanna poured in 27 points for the Raiders (4-1, 8-3). She was the only player in the game to score in double figures.
Boys results
Sto-Rox 70, Chartiers-Houston 35: Sto-Rox put four players in double figures and cooled off Chartiers-Houston 70-35 in a Class 2A Section 2.
Sto-Rox (3-1, 7-2) was in command throughout, leading 23-11 after one quarter and 40-18 at halftime.
Corey Simmons led the Vikings with 15 points.
Lucas Myers and Jake Mele each had nine points for Chartiers-Houston (2-2, 5-8), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.