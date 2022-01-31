Avella moved to within one game of second place in Class A Section 2 with a 65-25 win over Jefferson-Morgan in a girls basketball game Monday night.
The Eagles (4-3, 9-7) have won three straight on their home court.
Katie Dryer had another highly productive game for Avella, scoring 26 points. It was Dryer’s fourth consecutive game with at least 26 points. She helped the Eagles build leads of 16-9 after one quarter and 40-13 at halftime.
Freshman Mariah Stritzinger scored 10 points for Avella.
Savanah Clark had 12 points and Kayla Larkin 11 as the duo combined for all but two of the points scored by J-M (1-6, 1-15).
Trinity 76, Ringgold 21: Alyssa Clutter had 21 points and eight steals as Trinity won its 21st consecutive section game, a 76-21 thumping of host Ringgold in Class 5A Section 3.
The Hillers took control fo the game early, building a 30-7 lead at the end of one quarter and a 48-9 lead at halftime.
Macie Justice scored 12 points for Trinity (10-0, 15-1), which assured itself of at least a share of the section championship. Eden Williamson scored 11 points and Ruby Morgan had 10.
Ringgold is 2-6 in the section and 5-12 overall.
Belle Vernon 61, Ligonier Valley 27: Viva Kreis scored 15 points, Kenzie Seliga added 11 and Belle Vernon remained undefeated at home by routing Ligonier Valley 61-27 in Class 4A Section 3.
The Leopards (8-2, 14-4) started slowly but opened a 32-19 halftime lead, then outscored Ligonier Valley 17-4 in the third quarter. Belle Vernon is now 8-0 at home.
The Leopards had a balanced attack as three players finished with nine points.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley (0-8, 1-15) with 10 points.
Charleroi 71, Washington 25: Charleroi moved a step close to clinching a playoff berth out of Class 3A Section 2 with a 71-25 victory over visiting Washington.
The Cougars (4-4, 10-8) began the night in fourth place and holding the final postseason berth from the section. Charleroi raced out to leads of 20-6 after one quarter and 42-14 at halftime against Wash High (0-10, 1-15).
Riley Jones led the Cougars in scoring with 22 points. McKenna DeUnger was next with 13 points and Rece Eddy had 10.
Cayleigh Brown led the Prexies with 10 points.
Brownsville 47, Bentworth 32: Zhariah Reed scored 22 points, powering Brownsville to a 47-32 win over Bentworth in Class 3A Section 2.
The win puts Brownsville (6-3, 8-8) on the cusp of clinching a playoff berth. Bentworth slips to 2-7, 5-11.
Brownsville outscored the Bearcats in all four quarters and led 21-13 at halftime. Emma Seto contributed 15 points for the Falcons.
Makenzie Aloe led Bentworth in scoring with 14 points.
Baldwin 58, Canon-McMillan 20: Heidi Johnson led three Baldwin players in double figures with 12 points and the Highlanders defeated Canon-McMillan 58-20 in Class 6A Section 2.
Baldwin (3-6, 8-8) kept its playoff hopes alive with the win. The Highlanders held Canon-McMillan to two points in the first quarter and six in the first half. Baldwin led 24-6 at halftime.
Canon-McMillan is 0-9 in section and 5-11 overall. The Big Macs’ leading scorer was not reported to the O-R.
In other games: South Fayette was a 68-24 winner at West Allegheny in Class 5A Section 1. First-place South Park moved a half-game ahead of Waynesburg in the Class 3A Section 2 standings with a 64-33 win over McGuffey. Seton LaSalle was a 71-45 home-court winner over California in Class 2A Section 2. Frazier slipped past Beth-Center 42-34 in Class 2A Section 2 and Mapletown was a 47-17 winner at geibel in Class A Section 2. No game details were reported.