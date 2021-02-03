Abby Donnelly hit a running jump shot with six seconds to play Wednesday night to lift McGuffey to a 46-44 victory over Brownsville in a Section 2 game in Class 3A.
Brownsville did not get a shot off before the buzzer.
Keira Nicolella scored 21 points for the Highlanders (4-0, 4-1) with the help of six three-point field goals. Donnelly had 10 points as did Clair Redd.
Emma Seto had a game-high 22 points for Brownsville (0-2, 0-3)
West Greene 68, Mapletown 21: Jersey Wise poured in 20 points and West Greene got off to a fast start to down Mapletown, 68-21, in Section 2A.
Three other players scored in double figures: Anna Durrbin with 13 points, Elizabeth Brudnock with 12 and Katie Lampe with 10 for West Greene (5-0, 8-2), which led 26-3 after one and 49-14 at halftime.
Krista Wilson had nine points and 12 rebounds for the Maples (2-1, 3-1).
Albert Gallatin 78, Beth-Center 22: Brynn Bezjak scored 25 points and went over 1,000 career points during the game as Albert Gallatin defeated Beth-Center, 78-22, in a non-section game.
The 5-6 senior guard needed 15 points going into the game and did so in the first quarter when AG led, 36-4.
Olivia Miller scored 15 points for Albert Gallatin (9-3).
Julia Ogrodowski led B-C (3-6), which lost its fifth straight game, with 13 points.
Burgettstown 44, Fort Cherry 22: Avery Havelka scored 15 points to help Burgettstown down Fort Cherry, 44-22, in a Section 3-AA game.
Geena Demario and Madeline Newark each scored 10 points for Burgettstown (7-0, 8-2).
Bri Weinbrenner led the Rangers (3-3, 5-5) with 5 points.
Chartiers-Houston 44, California 36: Zamierah Edwards scored nine of team-high 13 points in the all-important second quarter to help Chartiers-Houston to a 44-36 victory over California in a non-section game.
California led 14-8 after one but the Bucs (5-4) outscored the Trojans 19-6 in the second quarter.
Gabby Pomfret scored 11 points for C-H.
Kendelle Weston tossed in a game-high 17 points.
Frazier 53, Monessen 44: Delaney Warnick and Kendall Shaporka combined for 30 points to help Frazier down Monessen, 53-44, in a non-section game.
Warnick scored 17 and Shaporka 13 for the Commodores (2-6).
Sydney Caterino paced Monessen (5-3) with 11 points.
Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan 24: Katie Dryer had a double-double to help Avella rout Jefferson-Morgan, 53-25, in a Section 2-A game.
Dryer had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (3-2, 5-4). Savannah Clark scored six points for J-M (1-6, 1-9).
Charleroi 53, Mount Pleasant 42: Charleroi overcame a 28-point performance by Mount Pleasant’s Tiffany Zelmore to beat the Vikings 53-42 in a non-section game on the Cougars’ home court.
Charleroi (3-6) won the game with its youth movement. Sophomore Leena Henderson led the way with 15 points and was followed in the scoring column by freshman McKenna DeUnger’s 14 points and freshman Bella Carroto’s 14.
Charleroi took control of the game early, building leads of 16-7 after one quarter and 34-13 at halftime, which had Mount Pleasant (4-5) playing catchup the rest of the way.
Gateway 57, Belle Vernon 47: One bad quarter proved to be Belle Vernon’s undoing as the Leopards lost at Gateway 57-47 in a non-section game.
Belle Vernon (5-4) led 20-18 after one quarter but were outscored 12-3 by the host Gators in the second period and trailed 30-23. The Gators protected their lead by making 14 of 16 free throws.
Dynasty Shegog, a California University recruit, poured in a game-high 23 points to lead Gateway (3-6). Alexis Margolis added 16.
Viva Kreis paced the Leopards with 15 points and Presleigh Colditz had 11.
Yough 45, Bentworth 19: Yough was a 45-19 winner at Bentworth in a non-section game.
Amber Sallee and laura Vittone each scored six points for Bentworth (1-10).
Boys results
Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 68: Devin Whitlock scored 26 points, leading slow-starting Belle Vernon to a 77-68 victory over host Uniontown in a key Class 4A Section 3 game.
The Leopards remained unbeaten in section play at 6-0. Belle Vernon is 7-1 overall and has won seven in a row.
The Leopards fell behind 42-34 at halftime but Whitlock led a second-half charge. Daniel Gordon contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and three three-point field goals. Jake Haney and Joe Klanchar each had 10 points.
Bakari Wallace did all he could to keep Uniontown within striking distance as he poured in a game-high 30 points, leading four players in double figures for the Red Raiders (4-3, 4-6).
Fort Cherry 57, Burgettstown 33: Maddox Trushell had a double-double to help Fort Cherry drop Burgettstown, 57-33, in a Section 2-AA game.
Trushell had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Rangers (4-2, 7-3). Owen Norman led FC with 15 points and Lane Miller contributed 10 points.
Jackson LaRocka’s 12 points paced Burgettstown (2-5, 5-7).
Chartiers-Houston 57, Waynesburg 46: Lucas Myers scored 18 points and Chartiers-Houston overcame a halftime deficit to defeat visiting Waynesburg 57-46 in a non-section game.
C-H improved its record to 4-8. The Bucs have won three of their last four.
Waynesburg (2-9) led 19-15 after one quarter and 29-27 at halftime. Chartiers-Houston’s Ahlijah Vaden scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half. The Bucs gained a 40-36 lead after three quarters and outscored the Raiders 17-10 over the final eight minutes.
Waynesburg’s Chase Henkins scored a game-high 21 points that included five three-point field goals. Jacob Mason had 12 points.
Frazier 62, Carmichaels 53: Luke Santo led three Frazier players in double figures with 14 points and the Commodores held off a late charge by host Carmichaels to beat the Mikes 62-53 in Class 2A Section 4.
Frazier (4-1, 7-3) led 31-24 at halftime and stretched the gap to 15 points late in the third quarter. Carmichaels (2-3, 5-4) mounted a comeback and pulled to within six points with three minutes to play but could get no closer.
Michael Stewart scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Mikes. Drake Long and Nathan Swaney each had 12 points.