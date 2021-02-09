Carlynton began Tuesday night a half-game behind first-place Sto-Rox in the Class 2A Section 2 standings and the Cougars trailed host Burgettstown by 12 points in the third quarter.
It looked like Carlynton would lose ground in the standings.
That was before the Cougars switched to a full-court press that changed the game and Carlynton took advantage of missed free throws by Burgettstown to rally for a 48-45 victory.
Burgettstown (3-6, 6-8), which had won five of its previous six including an upset of Sto-Rox, led Carlynton 28-19 at halftime and pushed the gap to 12 points in the third quarter.
Carlynton started its comeback before the quarter ended and closed to within 33-28 entering the final eight minutes, then outscored the Blue Devils 20-12 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Khalil Kerr spraked Carlynton (6-1, 9-2) with a game-high 17 points and Jaiden McClure had 12.
Burgettstown, which made only four of 13 free throws, was led in scoring by Jackson LaRocka’s 15 points. Caleb Russell followed with 14.
Frazier 79, Bentworth 58: First-place Frazier added to its lead in Class 2A Section 4 with a 78-58 victory over Bentworth.
Frazier (6-1, 11-3) scored 50 first-half points and went on to its fifth consecutive victory.
Luke Santos led the Commordores with 22 points, owen newcomer was right behind with 21 and Noah Oldham tossed in 17. Frazier led 50-27 at halftime.
Bentworth (0-5, 1-8) received a game-high 23 points from Landon Urcho and 12 points apiece from Jerzy Timlin and Christian May.
New Castle 69, South Fayette 47: New Castle bounced back from a non-section loss to Belle Vernon over the weekend to defeat host South Fayette 69-47 in a Class 5A Section 2 game.
New Castle used a huge second quarter to pull away and improve to 8-0 in the section and 13-1 overall. South Fayette fell to 1-3, 4-5.
New Castle led by only 16-14 after one quarter but outscored the Lions 26-7 in the second quarter take a 42-21 lead into halftime.
The Red Hurricane had four players score in double figures led by Michael Wells with 22 points. Sheldon Cox added 15 points, Jonathan Anderson had 13 and Isaiah Boice 11.
Brandon Jakiela paced the Lions with 14 points and Alex hall tossed in 11.
Propel Montour 56, Mapletown 55: Darnell White hit one of two free throws with one second to play to give Propel Montour a 56-55 win over Mapletown in a Section 2-A game.
It was the second game between the teams that was decided by one point.
White led Propel Montour (2-5, 2-7) with 16 points. Cortae Sidberry and Tyler Travillion each scored 15 points.
Landon Stevenson scored a career-high 23 points for Mapletown (3-2, 4-3). Cohen Stout added 11 points.
In other games: Peters Township improved its record to 3-1 in Class 6A Section 2 with a 55-52 win at Baldwin. Thomas Jefferson was a 70-55 winner over visiting Ringgold in Class 5A Section 1. No game details were made available.
Girls results
Mt. Lebanon 57, Peters Township 46: Three players scored in double figures to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 57-46 victory over Peters Township in a Section 2 game in Class 6A.
Ashleigh Connor led the way with 20 points. Morgan Palmer added 15 and Jordan Bisignani contributed 10 points.
Journey Thompson and Avana Sayles had double-doubles for PT (1-2, 4-5). Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Sayles had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Bisignani added 11 points.