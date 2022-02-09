Addie Cairns scored 13 points and Burgettstown used some torrid free-throw shooting down the stretch to beat host Chartiers-Houston 37-26 and clinch at least a share of the Class 2A Section 3 championship Thursday night.
The Blue Devils (8-1, 16-2) led throughout as they built a 14-4 lead after one quarter. Cairns sparked Burgettstown with five points in the period.
Burgettstown led 27-16 after three quarters, then went 8-for-8 at the free-throw line in the final stanza.
Dominique Mortimer paced Chartiers-Houston (3-6, 9-10) in scoring with nine points.
Trinity 70, Connellsville 37: Trinity was back on the court one night after suffering a road loss at Oakland Catholic in non-league play, and the Hillers got back on the winning track with a 70-37 victory at Connellsville.
The win caps a perfect Class 5A Section 3 campaign for Trinity (12-0, 17-3). The Hillers won all but one of their section games by double figures.
Alyssa Clutter was the catalyst for the Hillers against Connellsville (4-7, 7-13) as she scored a game-high 22 points. Eden Williamson wasn’t far behind with her 15 points.
Trinity led 14-10 after one quarter and broke the game open over the next two periods as they outscored the Falcons 38-16.
Monessen 54, Avella 38: Mercedes Majors scored eight of her team-high 15 points in the pivotal third quarter and Monessen wrapped up second place in Class A Section 2 with a 54-38 home-court win over Avella.
Monessen (7-2, 14-5) held a 24-18 lead at halftime and pulled away by outscoring Avella 15-5 over the first eight minutes of the second half.
Katie Dryer scored a game-high 16 points for Avella (5-4, 10-9).
West Greene 56, Mapletown 34: Katie Lampe and Brooke Barner each scored 17 points as West Greene won at Mapletown, 56-34, in Class A Section 2.
West Greene (9-0, 17-3), which clinched its sixth straight outright section title, extended its winning streak to 13 games. The Pioneers led 17-6 after one quarter but Mapletown (4-5, 10-9) closed to within 21-17 at halftime. The Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Maples 21-7.
Anna Durbin contributed 14 points for West Greene.
Taylor Dusenberry had a team-high 15 points along with eight rebounds and five steals for Mapletown. Krista Wilson chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Jefferson-Morgan 42, Geibel 38: Savanah Clark and Kayla Larkin each tossed in 14 points and Jefferson-Morgan slipped past visiting Geibel 42-38 in Class A Section 2.
The win moved J-M’s record to 2-7 in section and 3-16 overall.
Maia Stevenson scored a game-high 17 points for Geibel and Morgan Sanzimier had 14.
Calvary Chapel Christian 63, Mt. Carmel Christian 38: Emma Shashura finished with 24 points and Hannah Cramer added 22 to lead Calvary Chapel Christian to a road victory Tuesday night.
Lexie Morgan scored 20 points for Mt. Carmel Christian.
Boys results
Washington 70, Charleroi 30: Washington closed in on a perfect Class 3A Section 4 season by defeating Charleroi, 70-30, at Wash High gymnasium.
The win moves Wash High to 11-0 in section and 14-1 overall. The Prexies, who have won 14 in a row, have one section game remaining.
Tayshwn Levy led the Wash High attack by scoring a game-high 23 points. All of his points came in the first three quarters as the Prexies forged a 41-18 halftime lead and 62-30 advantage after three quarters.
Davoun Fuse and Brandon Patterson each chipped in with 14 points.
Charleroi (3-8, 11-9) was led in scoring by Ben Shields’ eight points. The Cougars’ high-scoring Will Wagner did not play.
South Fayette 67, Moon 51: One night after a tough loss at section leader New Castle, South Fayette bounced back with a 67-51 home-court win over Moon in Class 5A Section 2.
Brandon Jakiela led the Lions in scoring with 23 points, which matched Moon’s Elijah Guillady for game scoring honors. South Fayette’s Alex Hall had 12 points and Kaden Ring 11.
Chartiers-Houston 59, Burgettstown 38: Lucas Myers scored 24 points, and made four three-point baskets, as Chartiers-Houston defeated visiting Burgettstown 59-38 in Class 2A Section 2.
Myers scored seven of his points in the first quarter when C-H (4-5, 9-12) opened a double-figure lead.
Manny Ntumgia tossed in 11 points for the playoff-bound Bucs and Jake Mele matched him with 11.
Jackson LaRocka led Burgettstown in scoring with 24 points but he was the lone Burgettstown player in twin figures.
Carmichaels 65, California 54: Chris Barrish scored 20 points, leading four Carmichaels players in double figures as the Mikes defeated California 65-54 in Class 2A Section 4.
Carmichaels (7-2, 13-4) led by only 43-40 after three quarters but Dylan Rohrer made a key three-point shot in the fourth quarter and Barrish helped seal the victory by making seven free throws down the stretch.
Darke Long, Mike Stewart and Tyler Richmond each scored 12 points for the Mikes.
California was led by Drew Thomas’ 17 points. Noah Neil added 12 and Fred Conard 10.