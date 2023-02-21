Ryan Merrick scored 19 points and fifth-seeded Eden Christian pulled away in the second half to defeat Burgettstown 66-43 in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A boys basketball playoffs Tuesday night at Mt. Lebanon High School.
Eden Christian improves to 17-5 overall. Burgettstown falls to 13-10.
Eden Christian had a fast start, jumping out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter. Burgettstown battled back and went to halftime down 39-26. The Blue Devils, however, were held to 17 points in the second half.
Zack Schrockman led the Burgettstown attack with 16 points.
Shenango 59, Chartiers-Houston 38: Shenango outscored visiting Chartiers-Houston 17-6 in the pivotal fourth quarter to pull away for a 59-38 first-round win in the Class 2A boys basketball playoffs.
Shenango (14-7) advances to the quarterfinals. Chartiers-Houston’s season ends with a 16-7 record.
The Bucs trailed 22-18 at halftime and 42-32 entering the fourth period.
No other game details were available at press time.
