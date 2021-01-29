Chase Rosing scored 18 points, including a game-winning three-point shot with 3.2 seconds remaining, as Brentwood edged Washington 55-54 in a showdown for first place in Class 3A Section 4 Friday night on the Spartans’ home court.
Brentwood (5-0, 7-1) has won five in a row and had to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Washington (4-1, 5-3).
The Little Prexies had a rough third quarter that allowed Brentwood to get back in the game, but Washington led 52-47 with a little more than a minute to play. A Brentwood flurry, including a three-point play, tied the score before the Little Prexies took a 54-52 lead on a basket by Tayshawn Levy with 15 seconds left.
Rosing made his game-winning shot from the right wing.
Burgettstown 63, Sto-Rox 55: Jackson LaRocka and Austin Nease combined for 47 points and host Burgettstown stunned Class 2A Section 2 leader Sto-Rox, 63-55.
LaRocka scored a career-high 28 points and Nease followed with 19 as the Blue Devils (2-4, 4-6) won their fourth straight after beginning the year with six consecutive losses.
LaRocka and Nease came up big for Burgettstown in the second quarter, when they combined to score 25 of the Blue Devils’ 27 points. Sto-Rox led 16-7 after one quarter but Burgettstown roared back and took a 34-30 edge at halftime. LaRocka scored 16 points in the pivotal second quarter and Nease tallied nine.
Nathan Klodowski also reached double figures for the Blue Devils, scoring 12 points.
Jamont Green-Miller led Sto-Rox (4-1, 4-3) with 17 points. The Vikings have dropped three in a row.
Belle Vernon 65, Southmoreland 25: Class 4A Section 3 leader Belle Vernon had a slow start, scoring only five points in the first quarter, then erupted for 55 over the next two quarters and cruised to a 65-25 thumping of visiting Southmoreland.
Belle Vernon (5-0, 6-1) trailed 11-5 after one quarter before outscoring the Scotties (0-5, 1-7) by a 55-13 margin over the two middle quarters.
Jake Haney led the Leopards’ attack with 15 points and six rebounds. Daniel Gordon followed with 14 points, 13 steals and eight rebounds. Devin Whitlock had 14 points, seven rebounds and eight steals.
Charleroi 75, Waynesburg 45: Will Wagner scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and surging Charleroi ran its winning streak to three games by defeating visiting Waynesburg 75-45 in a Class 3A Section 4 contest.
Charleroi (4-2, 6-3) kept on the heels of Brentwood and Washington in the race for the section title. The Cougars built a 38-23 lead over Waynesburg (1-4, 2-7) in the first half and then held the Raiders to nine points in the third quarter to forge a 56-32 advantage.
Jake Caruso scored 18 points, including four three-point baskets, and Zach Usher followed with 17 for the Cougars.
Waynesburg’s Chase Henkins scored a game-high 22 points. Jacob Mason reached double figures with 10.
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 55: Charles Mrlack sank the game-winning basket as the buzzer sounded to give host Monessen at 57-55 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a Section 2A game.
The game was close with Monessen (4-2, 6-5) leading 25-20 at halftime. Jefferson-Morgan (2-4, 3-6) took a 40-38 lead after three quarters.
Mrlack led all scorers with 22 points and Angelo Mauro chipped in with 14.
Colt Fowler led J-M with 18 points, Taj Jacobs hit for 17 and Kijuan Paige added 10.
Mapletown 58, Avella 53: Mapletown had another close shave but came out unscathed in a 58-53 victory over Avella in a Section 2A game.
The Maples have won their first three games by a combined seven points. Two of those wins came in the section.
Lance Stevenson scored nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and Max Vanata hit five straight free throws to seal the win.
Tanner Terenesky scored 21 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter when Avella scored 23 points and Mapletown 22.
Gabe Lis added 14 points for Avella (1-2, 1-7).
Chartiers Valley 82, Trinity 53: Brayden Reynolds scored a game-high 31 points and Chartiers Valley outscored Trinity 29-8 in the first quarter on the way to an 82-53 victory in a Section 2 game in Class 5A.
Garrett Alruzen chipped in 12 points for the Colts, who led 75-41 after three quarters.
Ben Hardy had 15 points and Nelson Grayson chipped in with 10 for Trinity (4-4, 2-2).
Bishop Canevin 68, West Greene 36: Four players scored in double figures as Bishop Canevin defeated West Greene, 68-36, in a Section 2-A game.
Kai Spears led the way with 16 points and Jaden Gales had 15 for Bishop Canevin (2-0, 5-3).
Caleb Rice led West Greene (1-2, 1-5) with 10 points.
Carmichaels 58, Bentworth 37: Chris Barrish scored a game-high 20 points and Carmichaels put up 40 in the first half en route to a 58-37 victory over host Bentworth in Class 2A Section 4.
The Mikes evened their record in section play at 2-2. The Mikes are 5-3 overall. Bentworth dropped to 0-3, 1-6.
Carmichaels led 16-10 after one quarter but built the gap to 40-15 at halftime.
Drake Long finished with 15 points and Jackson Machesky had 13 for the Mikes.
Bentworth’s Landon Urcho had a big game with 16 points.
In other games: Mt. Lebanon slipped past Canon-McMillan 54-51 in Class 6A Section 2. West Allegheny made a three-point basket as time expired to beat South Fayette 59-56 in Class 5A Section 2. McGuffey, playing its first game since Jan. 12, was a 55-48 winner at Beth-Center in Class 3A Section 4. Fox Chapel defeated Peters Township 76-49 in a non-section contest.
Girls results
Peters Township 50, Penn Hills 42: Avana Sayles scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, helping Peters Township hold off visiting Penn Hills 50-42 in a non-section game.
The win moves PT to the .500 mark at 4-4. The Indians have won four in a row.
Peters Township led 34-32 after three quarters and Sayles made two clutch three-point baskets in the fourth quarter that kept the Indians in front. Sayles had a double-double, finishing with 12 rebounds.
Journey Thompson scored 14 points for PT. Penn Hills (4-4) was led by Jasmyn Golden’s 18 points.
Lincoln Park 58, Washington 44: Sarah Scott led three Lincoln Park players in double figures with 19 points and the hosts pulled away for a 58-44 victory over Washington in a non-section game.
Lincoln Park (6-3) led 27-21 at halftime and stretched the gap to 46-30 after three quarters.
Kyla Woods led Wash High (3-5) in scoring with 14 points and Cass Lewis flipped in 10.
Upper St. Clair 43, Canon-McMillan 31: Upper St. Clair, undefeated in Class 6A Section 2, had trouble shaking Canon-McMillan as the Panthers managed a 43-31 victory.
USC (2-0, 6-1), which has won four in a row, led 24-17 at halftime and managed to build some breathing room when the third quarter ended with the Panthers ahead 36-24.
Katelyn Robbins had 13 points and Libby Eannarino scored 10 for USC.
Canon-McMillan (1-3, 1-4) received a game-high 14 points from Stellanie Loutsion.
West Greene 64, California 34: In what is becoming a familiar script, West Greene used a huge first half to defeat visiting California 64-34 in a non-section game on the Pioneers’ home court.
West Greene (6-2), which has won six in a row, led 18-5 after one quarter and 48-15 at halftime.
Jersey Wise poured in a game-high 22 points that included four three-pointers for West Greene. Anna Durbin contributed 15 points and Elizabeth Brudnock had 14.
Kendelle Weston scored 20 of the 34 points for California (3-1), which was dealt its first loss.