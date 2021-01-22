Easton McDaniel and Colby Kuhns each scored 12 points and Beth-Center rallied in the fourth quarter for a 48-41 come-from-behind win over Waynesburg in Class 3A Section 4 boys basketball game Friday night on the Bulldogs’ court.
Beth-Center (1-2, 3-2) trailed 24-23 at halftime and 36-34 after three quarters before holding a 14-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs limited Waynesburg (1-2, 2-4) to only five field goals in the second half.
The Raiders stayed in the game by making 12 of 14 free throws while Beth-Center struggled the line, converting only 15 of 30 attempts. B-C had only two field goals in the fourth quarter but did make nine of 16 foul shots.
Dawson Folwer led Waynesburg with 14 points. Beth-Center’s Rueben Miller scored six of his nine points, including a clutch three-point field goal, in the key fourth quarter.
Fort Cherry 73, Jefferson-Morgan 51: One night after scoring 92 points, Fort Cherry had enough offense leftover to defeat visiting Jefferson-Morgan 73-51 in a non-section game.
The Rangers, who improved their record to 5-2, led 34-28 at halftime and then took control by outscoring the Rockets 20-9 in the pivotal third quarter.
Dylan Rogers scored a season-high 27 points to lead the Fort Cherry attack. Maddox Truschel followed with 13 points and Owen Norman flipped in 10.
Colt Fowler and Taj Jacobs each scored 17 points for Jefferson-Morgan (1-5).
Washington 59, Brownsville 19: Tayshawn Levy led all scorers and even scored more than Brownsville did in a 59-18 victory by Washington in a Section 4-AAA game.
Washington (3-0, 4-2) led 30-11 at halftime outscored Brownsville, 29-7, over the final two quarters. Levy had 19 points.
Ayden Teeter scored eight points for Brownsville (0-2, 1-3).
Carmichaels 66, Chartiers-Houston 49: Three players scored in double figures to power Carmichaels to a 66-49 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a non-section game.
Chris Barrish tossed in 22 points, Drake Long added 17 and and Michael Stewart chipped in with 15 points.
Lucas Myers scored 16 points for the Bucs (1-5), who trailed 28-19 at halftime. Austin Ardnold added 10 points.
South Fayette 51, Ringgold 40: Logan Yater and Kaden Ring each scored 12 points and South Fayette defeated Ringgold 51-40 in a non-section battle of teams that were shut down until this weekend.
The loss spoiled the debut of new Ringgold coach Eugene Wilson.
South Fayette (1-0) did not take control until the second half, when it held Ringgold (0-1) to only 16 points. The Lions led 15-4 after one quarter but Ringgold stormed back and led 24-23 at halftime.
Nick Peccon led Ringgold in scoring with 13 points. Deondre Dotson followed with 11 points and Demetrius Butler tallied 10.
Albert Gallatin 70, Trinity 58: Albert Gallatin put four players in double figures and took advantage of a big edge at the free-throw line to defeat Trinity 70-58 in a non-section game played in York Run.
Trinity led 29-28 at halftime but Albert Gallatin (4-1) outscored the Hillers 21-11 in the pivotal third quarter to forge a nine-point advantage. The Colonials then did enough at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
AG made 12 of 17 free throws in the game. Trinity (3-2), meanwhile, attempted only four free throws, making three.
A.J. Blyden led the Colonials in scoring with 18 points. Nate English, Hunter Sexton and Ja’Shir Kean each tallied 14 points.
Trinity’s Michael Dunn scored a game-high 22 points, which included five three-point baskets. Dunn, however, was the only Hillers player to score in double figures.
Belle Vernon 78, Mount Pleasant 39: Belle Vernon continues to roll through Class 4A Section 3 as the Leopards cruised to a 78-39 victory over visiting Mount Pleasant.
The win keeps Belle Vernon (3-0, 4-1) undefeated in section play. The Leopards have won four straight.
Jake Haney led Belle Vernon in scoring with 25 points that included five baskets from three-point range. Devin Whitlock had another strong game with 21 points. Daniel Gordon had a double-double, finishing with 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Jacob Bungard scored 10 points for Mount Pleasant (2-2, 2-4), which trailed 48-21 at halftime.
In other games: Brentwood kept pace with Washington atop Class 3A Section 4 by defeating Charleroi 56-47 despite 24 points by the Cougars’ Will Wagner. Thomas Jefferson forged a 17-point first-quarter lead and went on to defeat Peters Township 67-59 in a non-section game.
Girls results
Bentworth 40, Propel Andrew Street 25: Amber Sallee scored 16 points and Bentworth picked up its first victory of the season, defeating Propel Andrew Street 40-25 in a non-section game.
The Bearcats (1-6) won by holding Propel (0-4) to only 10 points in the second half. Bentworth led 17-15 at halftime and pulled out to a 31-21 edge after three quarters.
Propel’s Tyonna Bristo scored 21 points, all but four of her team’s total.
Avella 60, Jefferson-Morgan 22: Four players scored in double figures in a 60-22 victory by Avella over Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A game.
Katie Dryer led the way, hitting her scoring average of 17 points for the Eagles (2-2, 3-3).Cassier Maidment scored 14 points, Allie Brownlee added 12 points and Hanna Brownlee chipped in with 11 points.
Savanah Clark paced Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-6) with eight points.