Christopher Barrish scored a season-high 31 points and Carmichaels put four players in double figures as the Mikes defeated host California 81-57 in Class 2A Section 4.
It was the Mikes’ second section win in as many days. They improved to 2-0 in the section and 7-2 overall.
Carmichaels held a slim 15-12 lead after one quarter but exploded for 27 points in the second period and took a commanding 42-22 lead into halftime.
Drake Long followed Barrish in the scoring column with 16 points, Tyler Richmond had 14 and Michael Stewart 10.
Corey Frick paced California (1-2, 3-8) with 18 points and Drew Thomas had 10.
Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 53: Following a string a four close losses, Chartiers-Houston has found the winning formula.
The Bucs extended their winning streak to three games with a 63-53 victory over host Burgettstown in Class 2A Section 2.
Chartiers-Houston moved above the .500 mark in the section at 2-1 and improved to 5-7 overall. The Bucs won with a good first quarter, forging a 22-10 lead. C-H led 30-19 at halftime and 47-32 after three quarters.
Nate Gregory led a balanced attack with 14 points for Chartiers-Houston. Jake Mele followed with 13 and Avery Molek added 10.
Jackson LaRocka had a game-high 17 points for Burgettstown (0-2, 5-4). Caleb Russell tossed in 10.
Carlynton 38, Fort Cherry 35, 3 OT: Undefeated Carlynton outscored visiting Fort Cherry 3-0 in the third overtime to outlast the Rangers 38-35 in a battle at the top of Class 2A Section 2.
Fort Cherry (1-1, 9-2), which had its four-game winning streak snapped, led 18-15 at halftime but Carlynton (3-0, 9-0) pulled even at 31-31 to send the game into overtime. Both teams scored two points in each of the first two overtimes.
Chase Jones scored a game-high 13 points for Carlynton and Adam Wolfe led the Rangers with 12.
Charleroi 52, McGuffey 41: Will Wagner scored 20 of his game-high 30 points in the second half as Charleroi rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat visiting Charleroi 52-41 in Class 3A Section 4.
Charleroi (2-1, 8-2) trailed 20-18 at halftime but the Cougars outscored the Highlanders 21-10 in the pivotal third quarter to take a 39-30 lead. Wagner had 12 of his points in the key quarter.
Grayson Wallace led McGuffey in scoring with 13 points.
New Castle 79, Trinity 51: Isaiah Boyce led four New Castle players in twin figures with 19 points and powerful New Castle defeated Trinity 79-51 in Class 5A Section 2.
New Castle (3-0, 7-1) led by only 15-9 after eight minutes but outscored Trinity (0-2, 4-6) 25-14 in the second quarter and 29-17 in the third.
Connor Roberts led the Hillers’ attack with 18 points.
Mapletown 51, West Greene 49: Landan Stevenson scored 26 points, including a tiebreaking basket in the frantic closing seconds as Mapletown won at West Greene 51-49 in Class A Section 2.
Mapletown held a three-point lead late in the game when West Greene’s Ian Van Dyne, who scored 11 points, made a clutch three-point field goal that tied the score at 49-49. Mapletown (2-1, 5-3) then inbounded the basketball to Stevenson, who drove the length of the court for a basket that gave the Maples a two-point lead.
West Greene was able to get off a desperation shot from midcourt at the buzzer but it did not go in.
Max Vanata had 11 points for Mapletown.
Corey Wise shared scoring honors with Van Dyne for West Greene (1-2, 3-9) as he finished with 11 points.
Monessen 57, Bentworth 20: Monessen put four players in double figures and won its second consecutive Class 2A Section 4 road game, 57-20, over Bentworth.
Kody Kuhns led Monessen (2-0, 5-4) with 16 points. Leonaj Thomas and Deconte Robinson each scored 11 and Lorenzo Gardner had 10.
The Greyhounds led 28-15 halftime and then limited Bentworth (0-3, 2-8) to only five points in the second half.
Bentworth’s high-scoring Landon Urcho was held to a team-leading eight points.
Girls results
Trinity 65, Connellsville 26: Alyssa Clutter scored 21 points as Trinity rolled to an easy 65-26 victory over Connellsville at Hiller Hall.
Macie Justice added 14 points and Eden Williamson had 13 for Trinity, which led 21-2 after one quarter.