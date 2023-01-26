One of the longest streaks in WPIAL basketball came to an end Thursday night.
Katie Dryer led four Avella players in double figures with 18 points and Avella defeated Class A Section 2 leader West Greene 64-49 in a girls game.
The loss dropped West Greene (5-1, 9-7) to a half-game ahead of second-place Monessen, which plays Friday at Geibel Catholic. It also ended the Pioneers’ incredible winning streak in section games at 70. The last time West Greene lost a section contest was Feb. 2, 2016, at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Pioneers defeated Avella 68-63 in Rogersville back on Jan. 4.
“This time was played good defense, we didn’t foul and we didn’t let them outrebound us,” said Avella coach Mike Drazich. “When we played them the first time, they had 40 offensive rebounds.”
Avella (3-3, 8-9) led 30-19 at halftime and pushed the gap to 46-32 after three quarters.
Syd Strope flipped in 16 points for the Eagles, Hanna Brownlee had 12 and Ava Frank finished with 10.
Kasie Meek was the leading scorer for West Greene with 13 points. Kendra Tharp had 10.
Washington 50, Frazier 34: Washington remained unbeaten in Class 2A Section 4 and wrapped up a WPIAL playoff berth with a 50-34 win over visiting Frazier.
Olivia Woods had a big game for the Prexies (8-0, 13-4) as she scored 25 points and collected six steals. Amari Oakley filled up the statistics sheet with 13 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Kaprice Johnson had 11 points and seven steals.
The Prexies are 8-0 in the section and 13-4 overall. They have won six straight. Wash High plays a key game Monday at second-place Chartiers-Houston.
Wash High led 25-15 at halftime before Frazier (2-7, 5-11) closed to within nine after three quarters. But what has been a trend during its winning streak, Wash High pulled away with a big fourth quarter.
Delaney Warnick led Frazier in scoring with 14 points.
Chartiers-Houston 48, Bentworth 17: Anna Thomas scored 14 points and Chartiers-Houston pulled away in the second half for a 48-17 road win over Bentworth in Class 2A Section 4.
Chartiers-Houston (8-1, 12-6) increased its winning streak to five games ahead of a showdown Monday at home against section leader Washington.
The Bucs led by only 15-13 at halftime and 25-17 after the third period but erupted for 23 points over the final eight minutes.
Kayden Buckingham hit double figures for C-H as she finished with 12 points.
Bentworth (2-7, 4-13) was led by Grace Skertbetz, who had nine points.
Burgettstown 55, Northgate 8: Burgettstown’s Jillian Frazier had quite the game – in the first quarter – as the Blue Devils remained beaten in Class 2A Section 2 with a 55-8 thumping of visiting Northgate.
The win clinched a playoff berth for Burgettstown.
Frazier scored 16 of her 18 points in the opening quarter. Her output included five three-point field goals and helped Burgettstown improve to 6-0 in the section and 12-5 overall.
Kaitlyn Nease contributed 14 points for the Blue Devils, who led 41-4 at halftime.
Fort Cherry 49, Carlynton 17: Fort Cherry shook off a slow start and defeated Carlynton 49-17 on the Cougars’ home court in Class 2A Section 2.
Fort Cherry (3-2, 11-6) trailed 8-2 after one quarter before taking control of the game in the second period. The Rangers led 19-11 at halftime and outscored Carlynton (2-4, 6-11) by a 16-0 margin in the third quarter.
Raney Staub again led the FC attack by pouring in 20 points.
South Fayette 62, Moon 20: South Fayette took another step toward the Class 5A Section 4 title with 62-20 thumping of host Moon.
The Lions are 6-0 in section, 16-2 overall and have a nine-game winning streak. Maddie Webber scored 13 points and Sydney Burns had 11 for the Lions, who led 37-13 at halftime.
Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 10: Belle Vernon, which has already clinched a playoff berth from Class 4A Section 3, held visiting Uniontown to two first-half points and rolled to a 47-10 victory.
The win moves Belle Vernon to 8-1 in the section and 12-6 overall. Uniontown is 1-8, 1-16.
Jenna Dawson scored 12 points and Presleigh Colditz had 10 for the Leopards, who led 36-2 at halftime. Farrah Reader had 10 rebounds and Tessa Rodriguez contributed eight assists.
Mapletown 33, Jefferson-Morgan 19: Mapletown kept its playoff hopes alive with a 33-19 win over host Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 2.
Mapletown improved to 2-4 in the section and 5-10 overall. The Maples trail Avella by a game for the section’s last playoff berth.
Krista Wilson led the Maples with 10 points. Mapletown held J-M scoreless in the first quarter and led 13-8 at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter.
Leighana Gooden had seven points for the Rockets.
South Park 39, McGuffey 31: Ella Clifford scored 14 points and Emily Mihelcic had 11 as South Park helped its playoff chances with a 39-31 road win over McGuffey in Class 3A Section 4.
The Eagles (4-2, 8-10) won with a strong first half as they jumped out to a 23-15 halftime lead.
McGuffey (2-4, 12-6) received 13 points from Taylor Schumacher. The Highlanders cut South Park’s lead to 28-23 after three quarters.
Upper St. Clair 61, Peters Township 47: Rylee Kalocay scored a game-high 26 points and Upper St. Clair stayed unbeaten in Class 6A Section 2 with a 61-47 home-court win over Peters Township.
USC (7-0, 13-2) won with a strong first half that ended with the Panthers leading 33-16.
Gemma Walker had 22 points and Natalie Wetzel flipped 20 for PT (4-4, 10-7).
West Mifflin 49, Ringgold 23: Emily Beck led three West Mifflin players in double figures with 15 points as the Titans defeated visiting Ringgold 49-23 in Class 4A Section 3.
West Mifflin (5-3, 8-8) jumped out to a commanding 29-10 lead at halftime.
Abbey Whaley scored 10 points for Ringgold (2-7, 4-13).
Carmichaels 43, Beth-Center 25: Carmichaels took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 43-25 victory at Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 4.
Sophia Zalar scored 18 points and Megan Voithofer had 14, which included four three-point field goals, as the Mikes improved to 4-4 in section and 6-12 overall. Carmichaels led 14-12 after one quarter and then Beth-Center (1-8, 4-14) to 13 points the rest of the way.
Callie Dorsey tossed in 11 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Boys results
Burgettstown 72, Western Beaver 54: Burgettstown was a 72-54 winner at Western Beaver in a non-section game played Wednesday night.
Zack Schrockman scored a career-high 27 points and James Leuice tallied 21 as the Blue Devils evened their record at 8-8. Schrockman made four three-point baskets. Caleb Russell also scored in double figures, finishing with 13.
Levi Gray had 18 points and Chantz Cottrill 17 for Western Beaver (9-8).
In other games: Moon edged visiting South Fayette 53-51 in a Class 5A Section 4 game Thursday night. No game details were reported by press time.
