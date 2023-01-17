Eden Williamson scored a game-high 25 points to help Trinity take a 58-46 victory from Lincoln Park in a key Class 5A Section 4 game Tuesday night.
Williamson made19 of 23 free throws and had six steals for the Hillers (4-3, 8-5), who outscored Lincoln Park (3-2, 12-2) by a score of 14-5 in the third quarter to put the game away. Macie Justice scored 11 points and Maddy Roberts pulled down 22 rebounds.
Sarah Scott scored 13 points for Lincoln Park.
Peters Township 66, Canon-McMillan 50: Gemma Walker and Natalie Wetzel combined for 52 points, powering Peters Township to a 66-50 victory over host Canon-McMillan in Class 6A Section 2.
Walker scored 27 points to lead the Indians (3-3, 9-6). Wetzel was close behind with 25 points. The duo helped PT open a 33-24 halftime lead.
Canon-McMillan (0-6, 4-10) was still within striking distance at 52-42 after three quarters but PT held a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Kelsey Wandera led the Big Macs in scoring with 13 points. Samantha Miller tossed in 10.
Waynesburg 40, Brownsville 25: Waynesburg shook off a slow start and won 50-25 at Brownsville to move one game ahead of the field in Class 3A Section 4.
Waynesburg (4-1, 12-2) trailed 8-4 after one quarter but the Raiders’ offense kicked into gear over the next two quarter and led 34-16 entering the final eight minutes.
Josie Horne led three Waynesburg players in double figures with 14 points. Kaley Rohanna finished with 11 and Addison Blair had 10.
Meghan Velosky’s nine points led Brownsville (0-5, 5-10).
Geibel 44, Jeferson-Morgan 17: Emma Larkin scored 14 points to help Geibel send Jefferson-Morgan to its 16th consecutive loss, 44-17, in a Class A Section 2 game.
Geibel (3-2, 8-7), which won its fourth in a row, broke open the game by taking a 29-9 lead at halftime.
Kelly Larkin’s eight points paced J-M (0-5, 0-15).
