PIAA basketball stock image

Eden Williamson scored a game-high 25 points to help Trinity take a 58-46 victory from Lincoln Park in a key Class 5A Section 4 game Tuesday night.

Williamson made19 of 23 free throws and had six steals for the Hillers (4-3, 8-5), who outscored Lincoln Park (3-2, 12-2) by a score of 14-5 in the third quarter to put the game away. Macie Justice scored 11 points and Maddy Roberts pulled down 22 rebounds.

