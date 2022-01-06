Kaitlyn Nease and Madeline Newark combined for 38 points as Burgettstown topped Fort Cherry, 51-34, in a Class 2A Section 3 girls basketball game Thursday night on the Rangers’ home court.
Nease and Newark each scored 19 points for the Blue Devils (1-0, 7-0), who led 27-20 at halftime and 43-28 through three quarters. Nease also pulled down 16 rebounds.
Raney Staub led Fort Cherry (1-1, 6-3) with 12 points.
West Greene 71, Monessen 44: Kasie Meek scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, powering West Greene to a 71-44 victory over Monessen in a Class A Section 2 game on the Pioneers’ home court.
The win extends West Greene’s section winning streak to 55 games and their home-court winning streak to 43. The Pioneers are 1-0 in section and 5-3 overall.
Meek wasn’t the only West Greene player with a double-double. Brooke Barner had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Anna Durbin also scored in double figures, netting 15 points.
Mercedes Majors had another huge game for Monessen (1-1, 5-3), scoring a game-high 27 points.
West Greene led 17-6 after one quarter and 34-24 at halftime. The Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter when they outscored the Greyhounds 26-9 for a 60-33 lead.
Mapletown 50, Geibel 16: Taylor Dusenberry had a double-double in helping Mapletown down Geibel, 50-16, in a Section 1-A game
Dusenberry had 14 points and 12 steals for the Maples (1-0, 5-3), who led 34-3 at halftime. Krista Wilson led the scoring with 19 points.
Geibel fell to 0-1 and 2-7.
Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 17: Chartiers-Houston jumped out to a 32-7 lead at half time and took an easy 45-17 victory over Nothgate in a Section 3-AA game.
Mia Mitrik led the scoring for the Bucs (1-1, 6-4) with 13 points. Kaydan Buckingham poured in 11 points.
Aja Reddix scored six points for Northgate (0-1, 1-7).
Brownsville 42, Bentworth 20: Emma Seto outscored Bentworth’s team to help Brownsville to a 42-20 victory in Section 2-AA.
Seto threw down 22 points for the Falcons (3-0, 5-4), who led 22-8 at halftime.
Bentworth (1-3, 3-7) was paced by Amber Sallee’s 12 points.
Belle Vernon 49, Ligonier Valley 41: Jenna Dawson scored a season-high 15 points, powering Belle Vernon to a key 49-41 road win over Ligonier Valley in a Class 4A Section 3 game.
The victory keeps the Leps (4-0, 8-2) alone in first place in the section and pushed their winning streak to three games.
Viva Kreis and Presleigh Colditz each contributed 10 points for Belle Vernon, which had received a strong game from Tessa Rodriguez, who had seven assists and nine rebounds.
Haley Boyd scored a game-high 17 points for Ligonier Valley (0-3, 0-9).
Charleroi 61, Washington 19: Charleroi evened its Class 3A Section 2 record by defeating Washington, 61-19.
Riley Jones led the Cougars (1-1, 6-4) with 19 points and McKenna DeUnger followed with 13 points.
Charleroi led 36-13 at halftime and then outscored Wash High (0-4, 1-7) by a 14-0 count in the third quarter.
Avella 56, Jefferson-Morgan 33: Katie Dryer scored 24 points and Avella won its Class A Section 2 opener, defeating Jefferson-Morgan 56-33 on the Rockets’ home court.
The win also pulled Avella’s overall record to the .500 mark at 3-3.
Savanah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (0-2, 0-8) with 18 points.
Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 49: The combination of Morgan Altavilla and Heidi Johnston was too much for Canon-McMillan.
Altavilla scored a game-high 28 points, Johnston followed with 23 and Baldwin defeated Canon-Mac 67-49 in Class 6A Section 2.
Baldwin (2-2, 7-4) led 32-22 at halftime and a 22-14 edge in the third quarter pushed the Highlanders’ lead to 18 points.
Julianna Borella scored 16 points to top the Big Macs (0-3, 3-5) and Stellanie Loutsion had 11.
South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 30: A balanced scoring effort helped South Fayette down West Allegheny, 67-30, in a Class 5A, Section 1 game.
Mia Webber and Maddie Webber each scored nine points for the Lions (1-1, 8-2), who led 34-9 at halftime.
West Allegheny fell to 0-2 and 5-5.
In other games: Class 3A Section 2 leader South Park defeated McGuffey 63-23. In Class 2A Section 2, Seton LaSalle was a 63-37 winner at California. No game details were available at press time.