South Fayette’s Maddie Webber is one of the WPIAL players and Thursday she poured in a game-high 30 points, including the 1,000th of her career, sparking the Lions to a 74-61 victory over Mount Carmel in the St. Elizabeth (Del.) Viking Invitational.
Webber, a Villanova recruit, helped South Fayette (8-2) build a 12-point lead at the end of the first quarter, a margin the Lions maintained at halftime.
Ryan Oldaker finished with 17 points for South Fayette.
Mount Carmel’s Alexa Davis scored a team-high 22 points.
Quaker Valley 47, Burgettstown 46: A fantastic late-game comeback by Burgettstown got fouled up in the closing seconds.
Nora Johns made two of three free throws with three seconds remaining to give Quaker Valley a 47-46 win over Burgettstown in the championship game of the Blue Devils’ tournament.
Burgettstown (5-4) trailed almost the entire game, including by double digits in the fourth quarter, when it mounted a comeback. The Blue Devils grabbed their first lead of the game at 46-45 on a three-pointer by Jillian Frazier with 10 seconds remaining.
Quaker Valley (6-4), which has won four in a row, then attempted a three-point shot but Johns was fouled. She made two of three free-throw attempts to give the Quakers the win.
Burgettstown had another big game Kaitly Nease, who tossed in a game-high 23 points. Eden Rush followed with 10.
Keystone Oaks 59, Chartiers-Houston 48: Eroni Neal led three Keystone Oaks players in double figures with 21 points as the Golden Eagles defeated Chartiers-Houston 59-48 in the consolation game of the Burgettstown tournament.
KO (7-3) won despite some torrid long-range shooting by Chartiers-Houston’s Ava Capazzoli, who had a game-high 24 points and made seven three-point baskets. She helped the Bucs cut KO’s lead from 18 points at halftime to six in the fourth quarter.
Amelia Brose chipped in with 13 points for the Bucs (6-4).
Charleroi 64, Beth-Center 19: Belle Carroto and McKenna DeUnger combined for 47 points as Charleroi overpowered Beth-Center 64-19 in laurel Highlands’ Christmas at the Corral.
Charleroi (4-2), which has won three in a row, raced to a 23-4 lead after one quarter and a 41-7 halftime advantage.
Carroto led the Cougars in scoring with 25 points and DeUnger was close behind with 22.
Beth-Center’s record dropped to 2-7.
Laurel Highlands 59, Washington 30: Aierra Jenkins scored 27 points, leading Laurel Highlands to a 59-30 win over Washington on the Fillies’ home court.
LH (7-3) pulled away in the second half after leading 20-19 at halftime.
Olivia Woods had 14 points for Wash High (5-2).
Indiana snapped peters Township’s seven-game winning streak by edging the Indians 55-54 in the Latrobe tournament. no game details were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.