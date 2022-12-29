PIAA basketball stock image

South Fayette’s Maddie Webber is one of the WPIAL players and Thursday she poured in a game-high 30 points, including the 1,000th of her career, sparking the Lions to a 74-61 victory over Mount Carmel in the St. Elizabeth (Del.) Viking Invitational.

Webber, a Villanova recruit, helped South Fayette (8-2) build a 12-point lead at the end of the first quarter, a margin the Lions maintained at halftime.

