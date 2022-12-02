Avella rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Mapletown 54-45 on Friday night in the Avella Tip-Off Tournament.
Katie Dryer scored 24 points and Ava Frank added 11 as Avella wiped away a 29-28 deficit by outscoring Mapletown 26-16 in the fourth quarter.
Krista Wilson led Mapletown with 17 points.
Burgettstown plays Avella in the championship game at around 6:30. McGuffey and Mapletown play at 4:30 p.m.
South Fayette 45, Upper St. Clair 39: Defending WPIAL Class 5A champion South Fayette started its season with a 45-39 win over Upper St. Clair in the opening round of the Moon tournament.
Ava Leroux led the Lions with 15 points and Maddie Webber followed with 10.
South Fayette raced to a 22-13 halftime lead but USC cut the gap to four points entering the fourth quarter.
Waynesburg 54, Carmichaels 31: Kaley Rohanna scored 24 points, including four three-point baskets, leading Waynesburg to a 54-31 victory over Carmichaels in the Donna M. Furnier Invitational at Jefferson-Morgan.
Waynesburg was in control throughout as the Raiders raced to a 20-10 lead after one quarter and a 32-17 advantage at halftime.
Addison Blair also was in double figures for the Raiders as she scored 12 points.
Sophia Zalar scored 17 points for Carmichaels. She made seven of the Mikes’ nine field goals.
St. Joseph 54, Belle Vernon 48: Julie Spinelli scored 29 points and St. Joseph held off a late rally by Belle Vernon to defeat the Leopards 54-48 in the Woodland Hills Tip-Off Tournament.
St. Joseph led 29-17 at halftime and 41-28 after three quarters. Belle Vernon held the scoring edge in the fourth quarter by a 20-13 margin.
The Leopards’ Kenzi Seliga scored a career-high 32 points, which included six three-point field goals. Tessa Rodriguez had seven assists and four steals. The Leopards hurt their cause by making only 12 of 20 free throws.
Chartiers-Houston 46, Geibel 15: Allison Wingard was one of 10 Chartiers-Houston plays who scored – she had a team-best 10 points – to help the Bucs beat Geibel 46-15 in the Brownsville Tipoff Tournament.
The Bucs shutout the Gators in the third quarter to take a 40-9 lead. Emma Larkin led the Gators with 10 points.
Hampton 59, Canon-McMillan 30: Meghan Mumay scored 27 points and Hampton took advantage of a huge third quarter to beat Canon-McMillan 59-30 in the Seneca valley tournament.
Hampton led 24-17 at halftime before outscoring the Big Macs 27-6 in the pivotal third quarter.
Kat Milow scored 14 points and Claire Rodriguez had 12 for the Talbots.
None scoring totals were reported for Canon-McMillan.
Charleroi 53, California 15: Charleroi led 36-6 at halftime on its way to a 56-15 victory against California in the Major Corley Memorial Tip-Off Tournament hosted by Monessen.
Charleroi’s Belle Carrotto scored a game-high 21 points. Teammate McKenna DeUnger added 10 points.
Rakiya Porter finished with 11 points for the Trojans.
Monessen 39, Derry 24: Hailey Johnson scored 10 points and Monessen’s defense kept Derry under 10 points in three quarters to take a 39-24 victory in the Major Corley Tipoff Tournament.
Rachelle Marinchak led Derry with seven points.
Derry plays California at 1 p.m. today while Charleroi takes on Monessen at 3 p.m.
Burgettstown 66, McGuffey 40: Kaitlyn Nease scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double to lead Burgettstown to a 66-40 rout of McGuffey in the Avella TipoffTournament.
Eden Rush added 13 for the Blue Devils, who led 36-19 at halftime.
Taylor Schumacher led the Highlanders with 18 points.
Fort Cherry 54, West Greene 19: Rene Staub and Olivia Kemp combined for 32 points as Fort Cherry disposed of West Greene 54-19 in the Fort Cherry Tipoff Tournament.
Staub led the way with 18 points and Kemp added 14 points for the Rangers, wh led 33-13 after the first and second quarter as neither team scored in the latter period.
Kasie Meek led West Greene with 9 points.
Brownsville 38, Bentworth 26: Brownsville shut out Bentworth in the first quarter and went on to a 38-26 home-court victory in Falcon Fest.
Ava Clark paced Brownsville with 11 points. The Falcons led 2-0 after one quarter before Bentworth battled back and led 17-15 at halftime.
Brownsville grabbed a 25-23 lead at the end of the third quarter and then held the Bearcats to three points in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Amber Sallee led Bentworth in scoring with 11 points.
In other games: Washington opened its season with a 51-9 win over host Jefferson-Morgan in the Donna M. Furnier Invitational. Greensburg Central Catholic defeated host Ringgold, 58-27. No game details were reported.
