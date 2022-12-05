Waynesburg’s girls basketball team has picked up where it left off last season – when it reached the WPIAL semifinals – as the Raiders remained undefeated with a 51-24 win over visiting Carmichaels in non-section play Monday night.
Waynesburg, under new head coach Chris Minerd, led 18-4 after one quarter and 35-10 at halftime.
Kaley Rohanna led the Raiders (3-0) with a game-high 25 points. Peyton Cowell scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Josie Horne had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Carmichaels (0-3) received 14 points from Sophia Zalar, who made four three-point field goals.
Beaver 51, Burgettstown 36: Beaver used a balanced scoring attack and some good defense in the third quarter to beat host Burgettstown 51-36 in a non-section game on the Blue Devils’ home court.
The loss was the first for Burgettstown (2-1) and kept Beaver (3-0) undefeated.
Beaver held a 24-21 lead at halftime, then shut out Burgettstown in the pivotal third quarter, moving out to a 36-21 lead.
“We just couldn’t get good looks in that quarter,” Burgettstown coach Megan Zitner said. “It took a while to figure out where to get good looks, and then when we did take ‘em we missed shots. We changed our defense in the fourth quarter and were able to get some transition baskets.”
Beaver placed only one player in double figures as Emeron Connelly led the Bobcats with 11 points.
Jillian Frazier paced Burgettstown with 11 points. Kaitlyn Nease and Eden Rush followed with 10 points each.
Albert Gallatin 49, Canon-McMillan 42: Courtlyn Turner scored a game-high 16 points and led a second-half comeback as Albert Gallatin defeated visiting Canon-McMillan 49-42 in non-section play.
AG, which was playing its season opener, trailed 17-13 at halftime but took control of the game by outscoring the Big Macs 19-10 in the pivotal third quarter to take a 32-27 lead.
Grayce Panos scored 12 points for the Colonials and Gianna Michaux had 10.
Samantha Miller, with 10 points, was the lone C-M player to score in double figures.
Beth-Center 44, Mapletown 26: Violet Trump scored 16 points, leading Beth-Center to a 44-26 win over visiting Mapletown in non-section action.
The win moved Beth-Center above the .500 mark at 2-1 overall. Mapletown remains winless at 0-3.
Alex Fischer scored 11 points for the Bulldogs. Bailey Rafferty was Mapletown’s leading scorer with seven points.
Baldwin 57, Belle Vernon 43: Katie Lucarelli led three Baldwin players in double figures with 20 points and the Highlanders picked up a road win over Belle Vernon 57-43 in a non-section contest.
It was the first win of the season for Baldwin (1-2).
Kenzi Seliga scored a team-high 13 points for Belle Vernon (0-3). Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader each contributed 10 points.
In other games: Peters Township was a 63-45 winner over Bishop Canevin a battle of Class 6A against Class A. No game details were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.