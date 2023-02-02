Kaley Rohanna 1,000

Point guard Kaley Rohanna scored 20 points, including her 1,000th career point, and Waynesburg remained atop the Class 3A Section 4 standings with a hard-fought 48-40 victory over Yough on the Raiders’ home court Thursday night.

Rohanna entered the night 19 points shy of 1,000 and she took the drama down to the wire. She made two free throws with one second remaining to give her 1,001 career points and the Raiders their seventh win in eight section games.

