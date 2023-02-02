Point guard Kaley Rohanna scored 20 points, including her 1,000th career point, and Waynesburg remained atop the Class 3A Section 4 standings with a hard-fought 48-40 victory over Yough on the Raiders’ home court Thursday night.
Rohanna entered the night 19 points shy of 1,000 and she took the drama down to the wire. She made two free throws with one second remaining to give her 1,001 career points and the Raiders their seventh win in eight section games.
Waynesburg is 17-2 overall and has won seven in a row. Yough is 5-3 in section and 10-9 overall.
Rohanna is the sixth player in Waynesburg girls basketball history with 1,000 points. She made two free throws with 19 seconds remaining that gave her 999 points and Waynesburg a 46-38 lead.
Peyton Cowell scored 11 points for Waynesburg and Josie Horne had 10.
Washington 44, Carmichaels 14: Washington clinched at least a share of the Class 2A Section 4 championship with an easy 44-14 thumping of visiting Carmichaels.
Olivia Woods outscored Carmichaels by tossing in 22 points to lead the offense for Wash High, which improved to 10-0 in section and 15-4 overall. The Prexies have won eight straight. Woods also grabbed eight rebounds.
Kaprice Johnson had 10 points for the Prexies, who led 21-10 at halftime and then held the Mikes to four points in the second half.
Sophia Zalar and Kendall Ellsworth each had six points for Carmichaels (5-5, 7-13), which has locked up a playoff berth.
South Fayette 65, Montour 24: South Fayette just keeps on rolling.
The Lions put three players in double figures, led by Maddie Webber’s 18 points, and defeated host Montour 63-24 to stay unbeaten in Class 5A Section 4 competition.
South Fayette (8-0, 17-2) wasted no time against Montour, jumping out to leads of 21-6 after one quarter and 39-10 at halftime. The Lions have won 11 in a row.
Lainey Yater scored 16 points for the Lions and Ava Leroux canned 11.
Montour is 3-5, 6-13. The Spartans entered the night holding the final playoff spot from the section.
Trinity 66, West Allegheny 37: Trinity continued with its recent strong play by cruising to a 66-37 victory over West Allegheny in Class 5A Section 4.
The win was the sixth straight for Trinity (7-1, 13-5), which will try to move into a tie for first place in the section Monday when it plays at South Fayette.
The Hillers had two very good quarters against West Allegheny (1-7, 5-13). Trinity led 15-10 after the first period and then outscored the Indians 18-7 in the second to take a 33-17 lead into halftime. West Allegheny closed to within 45-31 after three quarters but the Hillers finished the game with a 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Maddy Roberts led a balanced Trinity attack with 17 points. Eden Williams finished with 16 and Ruby Morgan tossed in 14.
Burgettstown 51, Fort Cherry 28: Burgettstown moved closer to the Class 2A Section 2 championship by defeating rival Fort Cherry 51-28 on the Blue Devils’ home court.
Burgettstown sits alone in first place in the section at 8-0. The Blue Devils are 14-5 overall and have won nine of their last 10. Burgettstown plays at second-place Brentwood on Monday and a win by the Blue Devils will give them the outright section championship.
Kaitlyn Nease again led the way for Burgettstown against Fort Cherry as she scored a season-high 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jillian Frazier added 12 points.
Burgettstown held a 24-17 lead at halftime and outscored Fort Cherry 17-10 in the third quarter and 10-1 in the fourth.
Jazlyn Martino led the Rangers (4-4, 12-8) with 10 points.
Charleroi 48, South Park 43:
Bella Carroto poured in a game-high 23 points and Charleroi snapped a five-game losing streak with a 48-43 victory over visiting South Park in Class 3A Section 4.
Charleroi (4-4, 9-8) moved closer to a playoff berth by playing a strong third quarter. The Cougars led 20-19 at halftime before outscoring South Park (5-3, 9-11) by a 15-6 margin in the third quarter, which gave Charleroi a 35-25 lead .
Haley Bennett led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points and Maddie Graham had 13.
California 52, Bentworth 48: Playoff-bound California had to overcome a halftime deficit to beat upset-minded Bentworth 52-48 on the Bearcats’ home court.
Rakiyah Porter scored a game-high 23 points for California (7-3, 10-9), which trailed 26-24 at halftime. The Trojans moved out to a 41-33 lead after three quarters.
Bentworth’s Amber Sallee tossed in 21 points, including five three-point baskets, to lead Bentworth (2-9, 4-15).
Belle Vernon 53, laurel Highlands 45: Jenna Dawson scored 17 points and Belle Vernon pulled away in the second half for a 53-45 home-court win over laurel Highlands in Class 4A Section 3.
The win keep Belle Vernon in the hunt for at least a share of the section title. The Leopards (10-1, 14-6) will play at section-leading Elizabeth Forward on Monday.
Belle Vernon was locked in a 27-27 tie at halftime with Laurel Highlands (5-5, 10-10) but the Leopards took control by outscoring the Fillies 14-6 in the pivotal third quarter.
Farrah Reader scored 13 points for the Leopards.
Miyah Harris scored a game-high 21 points for Laurel Highlands.
Chartiers-Houston 51, Frazier 28: Ava Capazzoli fired in 17 points, sparking playoff-bound Chartiers-Houston to a 51-28 win at Frazier in Class 2A Section 4.
The Bucs led 23-13 at halftime and secured the win by outscoring the Commodores 16-3 in the fourth quarter.
Kaydan Buckingham tossed in 12 points for the Bucs, who are 9-2 in section and 13-7 overall.
McGuffey 45, Brownsville 42: Lexi Ewig scored 20 points, powering McGuffey to a 45-42 overtime victory at Brownsville in Class 3A Section 4.
The win keeps the Highlanders (3-5, 13-7) in playoff contention.
McGuffey trailed 22-20 at halftime and 32-26 after three quarters before mounting a comeback.
Ava Clark scored 19 points and Skylar gates had 17 for Brownsville (0-8, 5-13).
In other games: Uniontown edged Ringgold 36-33 in Class 4A Section 3. Chartiers-Houston was a 51-28 winner at Frazier in Class 2A Section 4. Geibel Catholic defeated Mapletown 44-31 in Class A Section 2 game played in Connellsville.
