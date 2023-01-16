PIAA basketball stock image

Lexi Ewig led three McGuffey players in double figures with 15 points and the Highlanders knocked Charleroi out of a tie for first place in Class 3A Section 4 by defeating the visiting Cougars 50-44 Monday night.

Charleroi entered the night in a three-way tie for first place along with Waynesburg and Yough. Waynesburg was idle and was able to move a half-game ahead in the standings. The Raiders will play at Brownsville tonight. Yough lost at South Park, 48-34. Charleroi, Yough and South Park each are a half-game behind Waynesburg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In