COAL CENTER – In a game that was close until the closing minutes, Washington used a late 18-4 run to win the second annual Trojan Tip-Off girls championship game against Waynesburg, 51-41, Saturday at California High School.
The Prexies have won both of the Trojan Tip-Offs.
“It is good to start the season with two wins,” said Washington coach Ron Moore. “We had jitters, but this is like a steppingstone for the type of season that we will have.
“The ball wasn’t bouncing our way early, we missed shots, missed passes and second rebounds. The game started ugly, but our leaders kept us focused and fundamentally sound as the game went on.”
Waynesburg coach Dave Sarra talked about the outcome.
“The game was even until the last two minutes and 30 seconds,” he said. “We made some unforced errors, gave them the ball and quit stopping dribble penetration.
“They hit some three-pointers but still, we have to protect the hoop.”
The contest between Section 2-AAA opponents was tight throughout with neither team gaining a big lead.
Washington (2-0) led 11-9 after the first quarter, 22-21 at the half and 30-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Waynesburg (1-1) gained control early in the fourth and held a 37-33 lead with just under six minutes to go.
Moore called a timeout, had his team put more pressure on Waynesburg and it was the difference in the game.
“I have to figure out if we should go a little early or a little late,” he said. “It is hit or miss (with the pressure) and I always have to figure out when to go to it.
“I made the decision there, and we also spread the floor because Waynesburg did a great job of packing it in on us.”
Sarra said the Raiders will take positives from the game.
“We did some good things and also found some things that we have to work on,” he said. “We will get better.”
Randi Thomas and Cass Lewis each scored 15 points for Washington while Waynesburg’s C.P. Miller led all scorers with 24 points.