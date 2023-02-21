PIAA basketball stock image

BELLE VERNON – It wasn’t aesthetically pleasing to say the least, but Belle Vernon downed Greensburg Salem, 33-27, Tuesday night to advance to the WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals after limiting the Golden Lions to one fourth-quarter basket.

“I would rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Belle Vernon coach Kaitlyn Slagus said. “It is our program’s first playoff win since 2018 and it is definitely exciting to win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In