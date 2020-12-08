A season ago, longtime Charleroi High School boys basketball coach Bill Wiltz led the Cougars to a share of the Section 4-AAA title, the program’s first championship since 2014-15.
For the Cougars to have a chance to repeat, they will have to rely on its two returning starters, senior point guard Zach Usher (13.8 points per game) and junior forward Will Wagner (17.8 ppg).
“We know what they bring to the team,” Wiltz said. “The younger guys will have to also step up.”
Wiltz mentioned that junior guard Jake Caruso and 6-2 sophomore Ben Shields will also be starters while the fifth spot is between juniors Gavin Theys and Brennan Shannon.
Other players who Wiltz sees as potential contributors include senior Sam Iacovangelo, junior guard Kyle Pieknick, 6-2 sophomore Ken Weaver and sophomore guard Cole Murrucci.
Wiltz said Charleroi has a talented group of freshmen and some could play more than complimentary roles this season.
“I really like the freshman class,” he said. “There are six players in the class and they are very athletic, they listen well, are good kids and are enjoyable to coach.”
While Wiltz is excited about the potantial of Charleroi’s younger players and the program, he knows what it will take for the Cougars to be successful this season.
“I like our team,” he said. “We are really small but are very aggressive.
“It is one of the better shooting teams we have had, and I have confidence in four guys who are able to make shots with regular consistency.”
Wiltz continued, saying, “We know we have to rebound, box out, use body position, play defense and run the floor. We may not be able to score as much as normal in a half-court set, so we have to move.”
Despite the uncertainty of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wiltz is happy with the number of kids who have come out for the team.
“We have 20 players out and that is important,” he said. “We only have a couple of seniors, so the numbers bode well for the future.”
Charleroi is again in Section 4 of Class 3A, and after realignment it consists of Beth-Center, Brentwood, Brownsville, McGuffey, Washington and Waynesburg.
“Washington and McGuffey will both be tough again,” Wiltz said. “Brentwood is usually pretty good, and I suspect that Brownsville, Beth-Center and Waynesburg have all improved.”