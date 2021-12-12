An unexpected smack in the face delivered by the Laurel Spartans last March in a WPIAL Class AAA playoff game at Wash High gymnasium hit the Prexies hard.
It left a mark.
Long-time Wash High Coach Ron Faust said that while the postseason defeat was tough, it stresses his point and battle cry for this season.
“That loss was tough to deal with,” Faust said. “But not exactly unexpected.
The Prexies entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed. With home court advantage, they were headed to a quarterfinal showdown against Aliquippa. It never happened.
Sharp-shooting Laurel built a huge lead and Wash High could never dig out of the hole.
“I think it’s a lack of consistency,” Faust said. “Sometimes we look like the Milwaukee Bucks (NBA champions) and other times like the Bad News Bears.”
The Prexies open tonight at Belle Vernon, which is expected to be one of Class 4A’s best teams and follow Tuesday when they host cross-town rival Trinity.
That will be the first of several tests for Wash High, which Faust will not grade by victory or defeat but by the desire to be competitive and aspire to greatness.
The Prexies also have games against South Allegheny – a top Class AA squad and WPIAL finalist in the spring – defending state champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Linsly School (W,Va.) and Sewickley Academy.
Faust said he is fortunate to have such talented and athletic players.
Three seniors, Tayshawn Levy (6-0), Taviaire Vereen (5-9) and Brandon Patterson (6-4) join juniors Davoun Fuse (6-4) and Carlos Harper (6-2) in the starting lineup. Top reserves are sophomore Ruben Gordon (6-2), juniors Brayce Patterson (6-5) and Desean Anderson (6-1) and senior Mario Griffin (5-10).
Levy averaged 18.9 points per game, Brandon Patterson provided 13.6 points a game and Fuse scored 9.3 points per game.
Wash High went 12-5 last season and 11-1 in section play.
“Sometimes during games, we are inconsistent,” Faust explained. “Last year was tough for a lot of reasons.
“It’s my responsibility to coach them to the point of confidence by making the right substitutions, maybe even just a talk with them. The push must be the entire season and them having the understanding that just pulling on the uniform isn’t enough. We are talented enough to be elite.
“It’s why we play Belle Vernon, OLSH and South Allegheny. We need in that group. I want us to get to that level. I’m so fortunate to have very talented young men on this roster.”
Wash High has lost its last four postseason games and were last in the WPIAL semifinals in 2017.
While the Prexies enter the season as Section 4-AAA favorites, Faust expects Brentwood, McGuffey and Charleroi to be top contenders.
“They’re all well-coached teams and always competitive programs,” he added.
Faust expects much from his seniors and for Fuse to talk a big step forward this season.
He credited Vereen for being “a stable guy who sets the tempo for us.”
Wash High should benefit from Harper’s size, physicality and athleticism.
“We want to compete with the best teams,” Faust added. “We have the talent and ability to do very well. It’s my job to get the team to be more consistent. That’s the way we have to go.”