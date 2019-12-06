COAL CENTER – The 2019-20 basketball season got underway Friday and the Charleroi boys team hit the ground running at the second annual Trojans Tip-Off with a 78-42 win over Avella.
“The guys were a little amped up before the game in the locker room but once we got the nerves out of our system, we were fine,” said Charleroi coach Bill Wiltz. “They are high school kids, we will learn from this and we will get better.”
Up 17-12 halfway through the second quarter, Charleroi closed the half on a 22-5 run to take a 39-17 lead into the break.
“That run showed our guys are young and a little inexperienced up front,” said Avella coach Mike Maltony. “They made shots and we didn’t.
“I like how we stayed fresh and our conditioning was good, and we will learn from this.”
Zac Usher (23), Legend Davis (19) and Joe Caruso (11) combined for 53 points to pace the Cougars.
“Legend and Usher were really solid,” said Wiltz. “Joey didn’t have a great shooting night but that won’t continue.
“Once we get Will Wagner back from injury, we will be tough to guard.”
Tyler Cerciello led Avella (0-1) with 15 points.
California, 68-56
Malik Ramsey scored a game-high 25 points as California defeated Beth-Center, 68-56.
Payton Conte scored 12 points and Cochise Ryan added 10 for the Trojans, who will play Charleroi in the tournament championship today at 4 p.m.
Easton McDaniel and Andrew Bower scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, for Beth-Center.
Washington, 54-21
On the girls side, Washington placed three players in double figures, raced out to an 18-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back as it downed Frazier, 54-21.
“This team is a big question mark after graduating a few really good seniors,” said Washington coach Ron Moore. “This is a rebuilding period with a lot of sophomores, freshmen and juniors.
“This is a good start as we came mentally prepared.”
Randi Thomas led the Prexies (1-0) with 18 points while Cassandra Lewis added 14 and Kyla Woods had 11 while Sierra Twigg paced Frazier (0-1) with nine points.
Frazier coach Winston Shaulis made his head coaching debut with the team. The Commodores showed their youthfulness in the opening quarter.
“We are inexperienced and have a lot of players that do not have varsity experience,” he said. “There are things we can improve on, including some self-inflicted things.
“Moving forward, if we do the fundamental things right and put in the effort on the defensive end, we can compete for wins.”
Waynesburg, 47-35
Clara Miller scored a game-high 22 points as Waynesburg overcame a slow start and defeated California 47-35 in other girls opening round game.
Waynesburg and Washington will play in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. California faces Frazier in the consolation at 1 p.m.
California held Waynesburg scoreless in the first quarter but managed only a 2-0 lead after eight minutes. Waynesburg forged a 13-9 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half.
Ca’Mari Walden led the Trojans with 10 points.