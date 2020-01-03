COAL CENTER – California’s Malik Ramsey surpassed 1,000 career points Friday night, however, he did it in a losing effort as the Trojans lost to Section 2-AA co-leader Serra Catholic in a boys basketball contest, 71-63.
California coach Aaron Balla said his team was prepared for the important game and the fact that Ramsey was close to the achievement.
“It was the elephant in the room and we addressed it early, but we knew it was an important game in conference play,” Balla said. “We handled it well, but credit Serra with doing things to win.”
A humble Ramsey spoke about wishing he could have hit the milestone in a win.
“I have been dreaming about this since I picked up a basketball and it means the world to me,” said Ramsey, who is in his second year at Cal after transferring from Laurel Highlands. “I just wish we would have won the game though.”
Ramsey finished with a team-high 21 points and was joined in double figures by Cochise Ryan (12), Jaiden Zuzak (11) and Kwandae Porter (10).
The teams played at a frantic pace for most of the first half and played even in the opening quarter as neither team led by more than three points.
Serra (4-0, 5-4) led 17-16 after the first quarter and the Eagles scored the first five points of the second to take control of the game.
Down 31-23, the Trojans (1-2, 5-5) scored six quick points to cut the deficit to two, but the Eagles closed the half on a 12-7 run to take a 43-36 lead into halftime.
“When you have 12 turnovers in the first half, it is hard to do anything,” Balla said. “Not controlling the ball in a high-caliber game is not going to get it done. If you don’t control the ball, you won’t win games.”
Ramsey recorded his 1,000th point on a fast break give-and-go from Ryan with 5:53 to go in the third quarter.
The game was stopped briefly so Ramsey could be honored.
“He set me up with a great pass,” Ramsey said.
The Trojans were not able to get any closer than six points in the fourth quarter.
Jayden Bristol (26) and Joshia Dais (21) combined for 47 points to pace the Eagles, who remain tied atop the section standings.
The Trojans face a tough week as they head to face section co-leader Brentwood Tuesday and host Jeannette Friday.
“We definitely have to win out,” Balla said about getting back into the section title race. “Hopefully, we can get these guys heads back on.”