HOUSTON – Postseason basketball games are often better when the contest is a neighborhood rivalry.

Friday evening’s festivities at Chartiers-Houston was Exhibit A to that thought as Fort Cherry and Chartiers-Houston’s girls basketball squads battled tooth-and-nail in a first round Class 2A playoff game that had several twists and turns. At the end, the gritty Buccaneers had just enough guile at the end to pull out a tough 38-36 win over the visiting Rangers.

