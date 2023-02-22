PIAA basketball stock image

McMURRAY – It is routine for Burgettstown’s Jill Frazier to make shots from deep behind the three-point line.

Wednesday night was no different as the senior drilled a 24-foot three-pointer from the right wing with 18 seconds to go to break a tie with Greensburg Central Catholic, and she added two free throws with five seconds remaining to seal the Blue Devils’ thrilling 50-45 win and send them to the WPIAL semifinals.

