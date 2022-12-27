The Mikes are back in the championship game of the Carmichaels Lions Club’s annual holiday basketball tournament.
Dom Colarusso poured in a season-high 29 points and Carmichaels cruised to a 79-56 win over Beth-Center in the opening round on Tuesday night.
The Mikes (6-3) will play rival Jefferson-Morgan for the championship Wednesday night (7 p.m. tipoff).
Carmichaels had a fast start against Beth-Center (1-7), racing to a 22-9 lead at the end of one quarter. The lead grew to 37-22 at halftime and 60-38 after three quarters.
Aydan Adamson contributed 19 points for the Mikes and Alex Anderson made it three players in double figures with his 13 points.
Brody Tharp paced B-C with 20 points. Dom Revi and Jason Zellie each had 10.
Jefferson-Morgan 62, Mapletown 42: Troy Wright scored a game-high 20 points and Jefferson-Morgan opened each half with a strong quarter of play as the Rockets defeated Mapletown 63-42 in the opening round of the annual Carmichaels Lions Club Tournament.
Jefferson-Morgan (5-4) jumped out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter before Mapletown (2-5) closed to within 28-21 at halftime.
J-M secured the win by pulling away in the pivotal third quarter, outscoring the Maples 16-4 for a commanding 44-25 lead.
Houston Guesman had 18 points for the Rockets. Landan Steven led Mapletown in scoring with 17.
Bentworth 50, West Greene 36: Landon Ircho and Christian May combined for 31 points, powering Bentworth to a 50-36 victory over West Greene and sending the Bearcats to the championship game of their own tournament.
Bentworth (6-2) will play Brownsville (5-1), a 56-28 winner over Carrick, in the title game.
Against West Greene, Urcho scored 16 points and May was right behind with 15. The Bearcats led 13-109 after one quarter before the pivotal second period when Bentworth outscored West Greene 18-8 to take a 31-18 lead into halftime.
Lane Allison matched Urcho for game scoring honors by tossing in 16 for West Greene (1-7).
South Fayette 66, McKeesport 42: Elijah Hill scored a game-high 25 points and South Fayette outscored McKeesport in every quarter en route to a 66-42 victory in the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny.
The Lions (5-2) ended a two-game slide to jumping out to leads of 17-10 after one quarter and 34-23 at halftime. South Fayette’s lead grew to 50-36 by the end of the third quarter.
Michael Plasko had a strong game for the Lions, netting 18 points.
Travarese Rowe led McKeesport (1-6) with 10 points.
Southmoreland 59, California 31: Ty Keffer scored 20 points and Southmoreland defeated cold-shooting California 59-31 in the opening round of the Charleroi tournament.
Southmoreland improved its record to 4-2. Elijah Myers scored 16 points for the Scotties and Ronnie Collins had 10.
California (3-4) was held to only nine second-half points. Dom Martini led the Trojans with seven points.
Southern Garrett 69, Waynesburg 29: Jared Haskel scored 22 of his game-high 26 points in the first half as Southern Garrett defeated Waynesburg 69-29 in the first round of the Snowball Class in Oakland, Md.
Southern Garrett held Waynesburg to only 10 field goals.
Alex VanSickle paced the Raiders with 12 points.
In other games: Ringgold was a 70-65 winner over East Allegheny in the first round of the Charleroi tournament. No game details were reported.
