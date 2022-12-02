Troy Wright scored a game-high 16 points, powering Jefferson-Morgan to a 57-33 victory over Waynesburg in the Fort Cherry tournament Friday night.
Jefferson-Morgan led 23-14 at halftime and then outscored the Raiders 22-9 in the pivotal third quarter. Wright scored only two of his points in the third quarter. Dayton Manion, who finished with 10 points, had six in the third quarter for the Rockets.
Dane Woods’ nine points led Waynesburg.
Thomas Jefferson 83, Belle Vernon 63: Belle Vernon was missing some of its key players, who are still playing football, when the Leopards opened the season against Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold.
Evan Berger took advantage by pouring in 42 points and leading TJ to an 83-63 victory.
Noah Prosser chipped in with 18 points for TJ, which led 51-31 at halftime. Berger finished with four of the Jaguars’ nine three-point field goals.
Belle Vernon was led by Zion Moore, who had a hot hand, scoring 32 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Trevor Kovatch had nine points and six assists.
Charleroi 55, Ringgold 46: Ben Shields, Jacob Chambers and Joel Chambers combined for 47 points to lead the Cougars to a 55-46 victory over host Ringgold in the MVI Shootout.
Shields led the way with a game-high 22 points. Jacob Chambers scored 15 points and Joel Chambers added 10.
Lorenzo Glasser was the top scorer for the Rams with 15 points. Daryl Tolliver added 13.
Carmichaels 65, Turkeyfoot 30: Tyler Richmond scored a game-high 30 points to lead Carmichaels to a 65-30 victory over Turkeyfoot in the Mapletown Tipoff Tournamment.
Dom Colarusso chipped in 12 points for the Mikes, who led 41-7 at halftime.
Chris Kozlowski scored 7 points to lead Turkeyfoot.
Carmichaels plays Mapletown at 6 p.m. today.
Albert Gallatin 87, West Greene 31: Aidan Black scored 29 points, leading four Albert Gallatin players in double figures as the Colonials defeated West Greene 87-31 in Brownsville’s Falcon Fest.
AG scored at least 20 points in every quarter.
West Greene was led by Ian Van Dyne’s eight points. The Pioneers will play Brownsville at 7 p.m. Saturday night.
South Fayette 57, Canon-McMillan 41: South Fayette played solid defense for four quarters and opened its season with a road win, defeating Canon-McMillan 57-41 in the Big Macs’ opening tournament.
Elijah Hill led the Lions’ scoring with 20 points.
For Canon-Mac, Eamon O’Donoghue cracked double-digits with 10 points.
In other games: McGuffey won on the opening night of its own tournament, routing Frazier, 66-32. Peters Township was a 71-58 winner over Altoona in the AHN Highmark Tip-Off in McMurray. No game details were reported.
