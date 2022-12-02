PIAA basketball stock image

Troy Wright scored a game-high 16 points, powering Jefferson-Morgan to a 57-33 victory over Waynesburg in the Fort Cherry tournament Friday night.

Jefferson-Morgan led 23-14 at halftime and then outscored the Raiders 22-9 in the pivotal third quarter. Wright scored only two of his points in the third quarter. Dayton Manion, who finished with 10 points, had six in the third quarter for the Rockets.

