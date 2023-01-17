Chartiers-Houston erased a seven-point deficit in the final 3 ½ minutes to beat host Carmichaels 53-50 in a Class 2A Section 4 boys basketball game Tuesday night.
The game was tied 39-39 after three quarters and Carmichaels (2-4, 8-7) scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to open a 47-39 lead. The Mikes were leading 50-43 with 3:33 remaining.
Chartiers-Houston rallied and tied the score at 50-50 with 1:52 to play. With a little more than minute to play, Carmichaels went into a delay, working for the game’s final shot. However, C-H’s Avery Molek came up with a steal and drove for a layup and was fouled. His free throws gave the Bucs a 53-50 lead with 30 seconds left.
Carmichaels missed a potential tying three-pointer at the final buzzer.
Molek and Jake Mele each scored 16 points to lead Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 11-4). The Bucs remain a game behind first-place Fort Cherry in the section standings.
Carmichaels’ Tyler Richmond scored a game-high 20 points. Aydan Adamson had 13.
Washington 62, Mt. Pleasant 39: A 29-5 run in the second quarter provided Washington enough room to come away with a 62-39 victory over Mount Pleasant in a Class 3A Section 4 game.
The win was the eighth in a row for Washington (6-0, 11-2), which led 44-16 at halftime.
Brayce Patterson led the Prexies with 18 points. Ruben Gordon tossed in 14 points and D’Ondre Daugherty added 12.
Yukon Daniels paced Mt. Pleasant (4-1, 8-5) with 12 points.
Trinity 58, Ringgold 19: Dante DeRubbo scored 15 points and Trinity helped its playoff chances with a 58-19 thumping of host Ringgold in Class 5A Section 1.
The Hillers raced out to a 34-13 halftime lead and then held Ringgold to only six points in the second half.
The win moves Trinity to 2-3 in the section and 7-7 overall. Ringgold, which received eight points from jake Pehanic, is 1-4 in section and 3-12 overall.
Belle Vernon 78, Elizabeth Forward 54: Zion Moore scored 32 points and grabbed five rebound to spark Belle Vernon to a 78-54 road win over Elizabeth Forward in Class 4A Section 3.
Belle Vernon (3-2, 7-6) moved above the .500 mark, both in the section and overall. The Leopards were in control throughout, leading 41-28 at halftime and 59-46 after three quarters.
Alonzo Wade had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds for Belle Vernon. Quinton martin also had a double-double consisting of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Drew Cook led EF (1-4, 5-10) with 15 points and Charlie Nigut had 13.
South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 36: South Fayette snapped a four-game losing streak with a 59-36 win over West Allegheny in a Class 5A Section 4 game played on the Lions’ home court.
Elijah Hill had a big game for South Fayette (1-4, 7-6), scoring a game-high 23 points.
The Lions led 34-24 at halftime and then held West Allegheny (1-4, 7-9) to only 12 points in the second half.
McGuffey 70, Waynesburg 31: Four players scored in double figures to help McGuffey race past Waynesburg, 70-31, in a Class 3A Section 4 game.
Grayson Wallace led the way with 14 points for the Highlanders (4-2, 10-6), who led 46-14 at halftime. Chris Ealy and Jantzen Durbin each tossed in 12 points and Aydan Cunningham added 10.
Dane Woods paced Waynesburg (0-6, 2-13) with 10 points.
Union 83, Avella 34: The Union Scotties extended their winning streak to 13 games with an 83-34 victory over Avella in a Class A Section 1 game.
Four players hit double figures for Union (4-0, 13-0). Matt Stanley scored 13 points, Lucas Stanley and Cam Taylor each contributed 12 points and Peyton Lombardo had 10.
Westley Burchianti led Avella (1-4, 3-13), which has lost six of the last seven games, with 16 points.
Monessen 69, California 39: Monessen won its 12th straight game of the season, 69-39 over California in a Class A Section 2 game.
Lorenzo Gardner led the offense for Monesen (5-0, 12-1) with 16 points. Tim Kershaw added 14 points and Dante DeFelice put in 10 points.
Aidan Lowden scored 10 points for California (0-5, 4-10), which has lost six in a row.
Mt. Lebanon 62, Canon-McMillan 41: Mt. Lebanon moved to 5-0 in Class 6A, Section 2 with a 62-41 victory over Canon-McMillan.
Nate Girod scored 18 points for Mt. Lebanon (5-0, 10-4), which has won eight of its last nine games.
Eamon O’Donoghue scored 17 points for the Big Macs (0-5, 3-11), who have lost their last six.
Mapletown 57, West Greene 42: Mapletown helped its postseason chances with a 57-42 home-court win over West Greene in Class A Section 2.
Landan Stevenson scored a game-high 24 points to lead Mapletown (2-3, 5-8). Jeremiah Mink added 12 points.
West Greene (1-4, 2-12) received 17 points from Lane Allison.
Geibel Catholic 66, Jefferson-Morgan 46: Jaydus Kennedy poured in a game-high 31 points to lead Geibel Catholic to a 66-46 win over host Jefferson-Morgan in a game for section place in Class A Section 2.
The game was up for grabs until Geibel (4-1, 7-6) outscored Jefferson-Morgan 20-5 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Troy Wright scored 13 points for lead J-M (3-2, 9-6). Preston Wood finished with 10 points.
In other games: Yough cruised to am 81-38 victory over Charleroi in Class 3A Section 4. Frazier was a 73-61 winner over Beth-Center in Class 2A Section 4.
