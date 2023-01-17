PIAA basketball stock image

Chartiers-Houston erased a seven-point deficit in the final 3 ½ minutes to beat host Carmichaels 53-50 in a Class 2A Section 4 boys basketball game Tuesday night.

The game was tied 39-39 after three quarters and Carmichaels (2-4, 8-7) scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to open a 47-39 lead. The Mikes were leading 50-43 with 3:33 remaining.

