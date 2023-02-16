It was a rough start for Class 2A Section 4 on the opening night of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs.
Carmichaels and Bentworth each lost preliminary round games Thursday, both on the road. Carmichaels lost at South Side Beaver, 69-47, while Laurel edged Bentworth, 56-46.
Both Carmichaels and Bentworth end the season with 12-11 records.
Both games turned when the home team made a three-pointer in the closing seconds of the first quarter.
SSB took a 20-14 lead with its late three and the Rams extended the lead to 39-24 at halftime. The Mikes closed to within 12 points early in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.
Tyler Richmond scored 18 points to lead the Mikes.
Andrew Corfield scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half to spark SSB (8-15). Jacob Strnisa added 17, Carter Wilson had 13 and Brody Almashy 11. The Rams advance to play second-seeded Bishop Canevin.
At Laurel, the Spartans (7-16) used a three at the first-quarter buzzer by Landon Smith to take their first lead at 16-14. The Spartans still led by two (33-31) at halftime and then held Bentworth to only 15 points in the second half.
Laban Barker scored a game-high 24 points for Laurel and Luca Santini had 10.
Landon Urcho led Bentworth with 18 points. Chris Harper scored all of his 13 points in the first half.
Laurel will play top-seeded Aliquippa on Tuesday.
