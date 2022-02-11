BELLE VERNON — Belle Vernon's boys basketball team clinched an undefeated Class 4A Section 3 championship Friday night with a 64-56 win over Elizabeth Forward in a hard-fought game that was closer down the stretch than the final score indicated.
Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino played only seniors in the first quarter, and the team didn’t get firing on all cylinders until the second quarter.
“I started all the seniors, some of them don’t get to see a lot of action,” Salvino said. “We started to play better in the second quarter, but in the third quarter (EF) got the momentum and played pretty well.”
EF coach Matt Loftis was happy with his team’s performance despite the loss.
“I could not be prouder of our guys,” he said. “We had a game plan when we came, said we wouldn’t back down and didn’t fear anyone and we didn’t for four quarters.
“We have a lot of young guys playing and this group the entire season has exceeded expectations.”
Belle Vernon (12-0, 18-3) held a 15-8 lead after the first quarter.
Salvino brought in Quinton Martin and Alonzo Wade to start the second quarter and eventually the Leopards got going.
EF (8-4, 14-7) trimmed Belle Vernon's lead to 15-11 a minute into the second, but it only managed three field goals in the quarter and Wade scored 11 of his career-high 18 points in the frame to give the Leps a 35-21 lead at the half.
Loftis gave his team an inspired halftime speech, and the Warriors put together a solid third quarter as they outscored Belle Vernon 19-9 to trim the Leps' lead to 44-40 heading into the fourth.
“At halftime, we talked about not having guys in foul trouble and wanting to be the aggressor,” Loftis said. “That allowed us to take some chances and it helped us make that burst in the third quarter.”
Mekhi Daniels hit a three-pointer to open the fourth quarter scoring and cut Belle Vernon's lead to a single point, 44-43, but Wade (seven) and Martin (six) combined for 13 fourth-quarter points as the Leps separated from EF late.
Wade added seven rebounds to go with his 18 points, Martin finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Devin Whitlock had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Daniels led all scorers with 23 points while Charles Nigut had 11 and Isaiah Turner finished with 10.
Salvino, who now has 697 career wins, spoke about his six seniors in Whitlock, Daniel Gordon, Tyler Kovatch, Joe Klanchar, Logan Cunningham and Holden LaCarte.
“Daniel, Tyler and Joe were freshmen my first year here,” he said. “Then Devin came along, and I knew we could be pretty good.
“Our seniors have been good seniors, unselfish seniors and hopefully the younger kids see what they have done.”
Both coaches spoke about the playoffs.
“I really don’t know,” said Salvino when asked about a possible seed. “I don’t think we will be five, maybe three or four.
“I didn’t think we should have been ranked first last year, but it would be nice to be three and stay away from Quaker Valley (until the finals).
“But it is what it is and we can’t change it. Whatever comes out Monday, we will get ready to play.”
Loftis believes his team will be a tough out int he playoffs.
“Nothing changes and the standard has been set that we can play with a team like that for four quarters and that’s how we need to prepare,” he said. “I really, truly believe that if we prepare the right way, we will be a tough team to beat.”