BELLE VERNON – Belle Vernon downed Laurel Highlands, 64-56, in a non-section basketball game Tuesday night between two teams considered to be near the top of their respective classifications.
However, the matchup of two of the best, and most exciting, guards in the WPIAL between Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock and LH’s Rodney Gallagher did not take place.
Gallagher, one of the top sophomores in the country, missed the game with an ankle injury.
“If this was a section game he would have played and definitely if it had been a playoff game,” Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger said. “But we will take positives out of this as we had players in positions that they are not used to and that is how we will get better.”
Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino was happy with his team’s effort in the game.
“I am pleased with everything and thought we played our most complete game that we have played all year,” he said. “We beat a good team that has a lot of depth, who can play and who can shoot.”
Hauger spoke about the importance of his players getting experience in different positions because of Gallagher being out.
“Every team faces adversity, and we need to man up and deal with it,” Hauger said with a positive tone. “We played well at times, and at other times we made mistakes that we shouldn’t have made.”
Hauger pointed out Belle Vernon (3-1) hitting buzzer-beaters in each of the first three quarters with Whitlock making a three at the end of the first, freshman Quinton Martin hitting one at the half and Whitlock adding another basket at the end of the third.
“We gave up seven points in the last three seconds and that changed the game,” Hauger said.
Whitlock finished with a team-high 26 points and added five assists to pace Belle Vernon and the electric dynamo junior point guard made things happen for the Leopards.
He played better the later the game went and scored 13 of Belle Vernon’s last 17 points.
Early on, however, the teams played a relatively even first quarter and the Mustangs (2-2) took a 17-15 lead at the conclusion of the period.
In the second quarter,the Leopards upped their defensive pressure and the Mustangs were limited to a pair of baskets and four free throws.
“Our defense played well,” said Salvino. “People did things that they are capable of doing.”
Hauger said the second quarter was pivotal.
“Our effort was fine. We just had too many breakdowns and needed to make one more pass, but games like this is why I schedule tough teams,” he said. “This is how we get better.”
The teams exchanged baskets several times in the third quarter and Brandon Davis did his part to keep LH in the game as he scored eight of his game-high 28 points.
Belle Vernon led 49-41 heading into the fourth quarter and the Mustangs did not get any closer that six points the rest of the way.
Keondre DeShields (13) and Caleb Palumbo (10) also scored double figures for LH with Jake Haney adding 16 points for BV with freshman Martin starting to get acclimated to varsity-level basketball as he scored eight points and had 10 rebounds.
“I like what I saw from him. We had a talk (Tuesday) and I wanted him to build confidence in himself,” Salvino said about Martin. “He showed it today and he is coming along.”
Both teams return to play Friday asBelle Vernon hosts Mt. Pleasant in a section game while LH heads to Chartiers Valley for a non-section game.
“All indications are that Rodney should be able to go Friday,” said Hauger. “He has been working on the side the last couple of practices.”