One night after being thumped in section play by Washington, Beth-Center’s boys basketball team rebounded to gain a 69-55 victory over visiting Bentworth in non-league play Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (2-4) built a 35-26 halftime lead and pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Bearcats 21-14 for a commanding 56-40 edge.
Ruben Miller led the way for Beth-Center, tossing in 18 points. Brock Thomas also was in double figures with 14.
Bentworth’s Landon Urcho had another big game, scoring a game-high 33 points. The Bearcats’ record is 1-4.
Laurel Highlands 77, Trinity 35: Brandon Davis scored 20 points, Rodney Gallagher added 18 and Laurel Highlands, the WPIAL’s top-ranked Class 5A team, used two big quarters to defeat Trinity 77-35 in a non-section game in Uniontown.
Laurel Highlands (4-0), which gave its head coach Rick Hauger his 400th career high school victory, led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter but outscored Trinity (3-3) 20-4 in the second quarter to open a 38-17 halftime lead.
The Mustangs held a 17-13 edge in the third quarter before outscoring the Hillers 22-5 over the final eight minutes.
Dante DeRubbo led Trinity in scoring with 12 points.
Aquinas Academy 77, Avella 40: Vinnie Cugini scored 30 points to left Aquinas Academy to a 77-40 victory over Avella in a non-section game.
Aquinas broke out to a 53-23 lead at halftime over Avella (1-4), which has lost four straight.
Brandon Samol paced Avella with 20 points.
Propel Braddock 68, West Greene 55: Three players scored in double figures to lead Propel Braddock to a 68-55 victory over West Greene in a non-section game.
Ben Mayhew led the way with 19 points, Dylan Tomer added 17 and Anthony Scott contributed 15.
Ian Van Dyne led the Pioneers (2-4) with 14 points, Casey Miller had 11 and Lane Allison produced 10.
In other games: Peters Township was an 86-53 winner over host Seton LaSalle in non-section action. No game details were available at press time.
Girls results
Canon-McMillan 37, North Hills 27: Tori Wesolowski and Stellanie Loutsion each scored in double figures and helped spark a second-half surge by Canon-McMillan that netted the Big Macs a 37-27 come-from-behind win over host North Hills in a non-section game.
Canon-McMillan (3-3) trailed 15-13 at halftime but the Big Macs pulled even at the end of three quarters and then outscored the Indians 13-3 in the pivotal fourth quarter.
Wesolowski led Canon-Mac in scoring with 12 points and Loutsion had 10.
Darby West had a game-high 13 points for North Hills (0-6).
Moon 56, Peters Township 45: Emily Theodorsson and Riley Sunday combined for 47 points as Mooon won its sixth straight game to start the season, 56-45, over Peters Township in a non-section game.
Theodorsson had 27 points and Sunday chipped in with 20.
Ava Sayles led PT (3-4) with 15 points, Journey Thompson added 12 and Gemma Walker had 10.