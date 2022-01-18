The Washington boys basketball team is finally back on the court.
The Prexies played their first game since Jan. 4 Tuesday night and, with the exception of a slow start, didn’t miss a beat as they shook off a 13-day layoff.
The Prexies won their seventh consecutive game, rolling past visiting McGuffey 70-37 in Class 3A Section 4.
Wash High (4-0, 7-1) led by only 12-6 after one quarter but a big second quarter, when its outscored McGuffey 26-12, sent the Prexies on the way to another win. Tayshawn Levy scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the first half to spark the Prexies.
Brandon Patterson, with 16 points, was the only other Wash High player in double figures.
McGuffey (0-5, 3-8) was led by Austin Hall’s nine points.
South Fayette 52, Trinity 38: Brandon Jakiela scored 16 points and South Fayette overcame a halftime deficit to defeat visiting Trinity 52-38 in Class 5A Section 2.
Trinity (0-4, 4-8) led 23-19 at halftime. South Fayette (3-2, 6-6), which has alternated wins and losses all month, held the Hillers to five points in the third quarter and took a 33-28 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lions held a 19-10 scoring edge in the final period.
Alex Hall and Logan Yater each chipped in with 13 points for South Fayette.
Dante DeRubbo led Trinity in scoring with 13 points and Kyle Fecho followed with 10.
Belle Vernon 68, Elizabeth Forward 48: Devin Whitlock and Daniel Gordon combined for 45 points as Belle Vernon remained unbeaten with a 68-48 win at Elizabeth Forward.
Whitlock scored 24 points and Gordon tossed in 21 as Belle Vernon moved to 6-0 in Class 4A Section 3 and 12-0 overall.
The Leopards led 42-27 at halftime and outscored EF (4-2, 9-5) by a 20-9 margin in the third quarter.
Quinton Martin scored 15 points the Leopards.
California 54, Bentworth 47: California put three players in double figures and defeated Bentworth 54-47 in Class 2A Section 4.
Cory Frick and Drew Thomas each scored 13 points and Fred Conrad tallied 12 for the balanced Trojans (2-3, 4-9).
Landon Urcho scored a game-high 25 points for Bentworth (1-4, 3-9).
Charleroi 60, Beth-Center 29: Charleroi bounced back from a loss with a 60-29 victory over visiting Beth-Center in Class 3A Section 4.
Will Wagner again led the Cougars (3-2, 9-3) with a game-high 19 points and Jake Caruso followed with 10.
Ruben Miller had 14 points for Beth-Center (0-5, 2-8).
Monessen 66, Frazier 35: Class 2A Section 4 leader Monessen ran its winning streak to five games with a 66-35 victory over Frazier.
Lorenzo Gardner led the way for the Greyhounds (4-0, 8-4) with a game-high 19 points. Kody Kuhns followed with 17 and Jaison Blackman had 10.
Frazier’s Keyshaun Thompson had 14 points.
Brownsville 61, Waynesburg 34: Brownsville used a 20-point fourth quarter quarter to take a 61-34 victory from Waynesburg in a Class 3A, Section 4 game.
Cedric Harrison led the Falcons (5-1, 8-5) with 14 points. Ayden Teeter added 12 and Ty Wible chipped in with 10.
Waynesburg (2-3, 5-7) was paced by Dawson Fowler’s 14 points and Chase Henkins’ 10.
Fort Cherry 51, Sto-Rox 46: Fort Cherry made up for a slow start with a strong second half to take a 51-46 victory from Sto-Rox in a Class 2A, Section 2 game.
Owen Norman scored 17 points, including 12-for-12 at the free throw line for the Rangers (3-1, 11-2), who trialed 12-6 after one quarter but outscored Sto-Rox (3-2, 7-3) 45-34 the rest of the game. The Rangers hit all 10 of their free throws in the fourth quarter. Dylan Rogers scored 12 points.
Jaymont Green-Miller paced Sto-Rox with 14 points.
Canon-McMillan 57, Peters Township 44: A strong second half sent Canon-McMillan to a 57-44 victory over Peters Township in a Class 6A, Section 2 game.
Gavin Miller was one of three C-M scorers to hit double figures with 13. Aiden Berger and Tyreke Williams each scored 11 for the Big Macs (2-3, 6-5), who outscored PT, 35-27, in the second half.
Nate Miller led Peters Township, which fell to 1-4 in the section, with 13 points.
West Greene 70, Avella 69: Ian Van Dyne hit a 10-foot jump shot at the buzzer to give West Greene a 70-69 victory over Avella in a Section 2A game.
Van Dyne’s shot came after Avella hit a free throw to go up 69-68 with seconds remaining. Van Dyne finished with 18 points and Corey Wise scored 17 with the help of 4 3-point field goals for WG (2-2, 4-10).
Brandon Samol led all scorers with 23 points, 21 coming over the final three quarters, for Avella. KJ Rush and Cam Georgetti each had 13, and Westley Burchianti scored 10.
In other games: Albert Gallatin slipped past Ringgold 75-67 in Class 5A Section 1. In Class 2A Section 2, Northgate defeated Burgettstown 72-49 and Carlynton stayed unbeaten with a 60-33 win over Chartiers-Houston.
Girls results
Burgettstown 59, Sto-Rox 39: The showdown for first place in Class 2A Section 3 wasn’t much of a showdown. Burgettstown juniors Jillian Frazier and Madeline Newark saw to that.
Frazier scored 11 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter and Newark contributed 18 points as Burgettstown remained undefeated with a 59-38 victory.
Frazier’s big first quarter, which included three three-point field goals, helped the Blue Devils (4-0, 11-0) to an early 21-7 lead. The Blue Devils led 38-19 at halftime and 54-27 after three quarters.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Nease scored 13 points for Burgettstown.
Sto-Rox (4-1, 5-4) was led by Alicia Young’s 17 points.
Waynesburg 62, Brownsville 29: Kaley Rohanna and Nina Sarra combined for 35 points and Waynesburg won a battle for second place in Class 3A Section 2 with a 62-29 victory over Brownsville.
The win moves Waynesburg to 5-1 in the section and 9-3 overall. Brownsville falls to 3-2, 5-6.
The Raiders led 13-10 after one quarter before taking firm control of the game with a 17-5 scoring edge in the second quarter and a 27-8 margin in the third, which gave them a 57-23 lead.
Rohanna led the way with a game-high 23 points and Sarra followed with 12.
Peters Township 70, Canon-McMillan 28: Journey Thompson and Natalie Wetzel each scored 23 points and Peters Township stopped a two-game losing streak by thumping visiting Canon-McMillan 70-28 in a Class 6A Section 2 game.
The Indians climbed to the .500 mark at 3-3 in the section and 7-7 overall. PT was in control from the start, holding Canon-McMillan (0-7, 4-9) to only two points in the first quarter and seven in the first half. The Indians led 42-7 at halftime.
Avanna Sayles scored 12 points and Gemma Walker 10 for PT.
West Greene 64, Avella 27: Anna Durbin poured in 26 points and Class A Section 2 leader West Greene cruised to a 64-27 home-court win over Avella.
The Pioneers started quickly and led 28-12 after one quarter and 50-15 at halftime.
Brooke Barner scored 10 points for West Greene (5-0, 11-3), which has won seven straight.
Ava Franks led Avella (3-2, 5-6) with 10 points.
Chartiers-Houston 42, Carlynton 16: Chartiers-Houston got back on the winning track with a 42-16 win at Carlynton in Class 2A Section 3.
The Bucs (2-3, 7-7), who ended a three-game slide, had a big first quarter, outscoring the Cougars 11-0. C-H’s Kayla Brose scored five of her seven points in the quarter.
The Bucs’ Kaden Buckingham was the only player in the game to score in double figures. She had 10 points.
South Park 65, Charleroi 33: South Park remained unbeaten in Class 3A Section 2 with a 65-33 home-court win over Charleroi.
The Eagles (6-0, 10-2) broke the game open by outscoring Charleroi 21-6 in the second quarter, opening a 35-17 halftime lead.
Maddie Graham paced South Park with 18 points and Nora Ozimek had 13.
Riley Jones’ 15 points were tops for Charleroi (2-2, 7-6).
Calvary Chapel 50, Mt. Carmel 30: Hannah Cramer scored 20 points, Emma Shashuar had 18 and Casey Duda 10 as Calvary Chapel defeated Mt. Carmel Christian, 50-30.
Calvary Chapel is 3-2 in league play.