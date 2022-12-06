Landon Urcho scored 21 points, including his 1,000th career point, and Bentworth held off a second-half comeback by Jefferson-Morgan for a 51-45 victory in non-section boys basketball action Tuesday night.
Urcho has helped Bentworth to one of its best starts in years as the Bearcats are 3-0.
Bentworth had a good start against J-M (1-2) as the Bearcats led 36-17 at halftime. Urcho scored 17 of his points in the first half. Urcho scored his 1,000th during the first quarter.
The Rockets battled back and closed to within 42-35 after three quarters.
Troy Wright led J-M with 19 points and Houston Guesman tossed in 14.
Fort Cherry 73, Mapletown 35: Owen Norman, the Observer-Reporter’s Boys Basketball Player of the year last season, poured in 38 points and Fort Cherry used a big first half to overwhelm visiting Mapletown 73-35.
Norman, a senior guard, scored 34 of his points in the first half when Fort Cherry (2-1) bolted to a 50-18 advantage.
Norman was the only FC players to score in double figures as the rangers had 10 players crack the scoring column.
Landan Stevenson led Mapletown (0-3) with 12 points.
Carmichaels 59, Waynesburg 36: Carmichaels stayed undefeated with a 59-36 victory over visiting Waynesburg in a non-section game.
The win moves the Mikes’ record to 3-0 with all three victories coming by double figures. Carmichaels took control early against Waynesburg (0-3), forging a 33-12 halftime lead. The Raiders scored the game’s final 11 points.
Tyler Richmond led the Mikes by tossing in a game-high 27 points. Alex Anderson also scored in double figures, finishing with 11.
Dane Woods’ 16 points led Waynesburg.
Belle Vernon 58, Steel Valley 35: Zion Moore scored 29 points, Trevor Kovatch and John Bellisimo each set career highs for points and Belle Vernon picked up its first win, a 58-35 victory over visiting Steel Valley in a non-section game.
Belle Vernon (1-2) led 15-10 after one quarter and then took firm control by outscoring the Ironmen (0-3) 21-4 in the second quarter for a commanding 36-14 edge at halftime.
Kovatch scored 16 points and Bellisimo had 13 to support Moore’s offensive outburst.
West Greene 54, Avella 51: Lane Allison had a big game, scoring 21 points and leading West Greene to a 54-51 victory at Avella.
West Greene (1-2) led 27-18 at halftime and had to hold off a second-half charge by Avella (1-2).
Allison received scoring support from teammate Patrick Durbin, who tossed in 11 points.
Avella was paced by Bryce Wright’s 15 points. Ryan Marker had 10.
Chartiers-Houston 70, Freedom 47:Manny Ntumngia led four Chartiers-Houston players in double figures with 18 points as the Bucs rolled to a 70-47 win at Freedom.
Jake Mel followed in the scoring column with 16 points, Nate Gregory tossed in 13 and Cole Pawich had 10.
The Bucs remain undefeated, upping their record to 3-0. They led 42-23 at halftime.
Dekota Roberts had 13 points and Nate DiNardo 10 for Freedom (0-3).
Monessen 55, Charleroi 24: Monessen’s Lorenzo Gardner outscored the entire Charleroi team as the Greyhounds defeated the Cougars 55-24 in a non-section game.
Gardner poured in 29 points, leading Monessen (2-1) to its second consecutive win. Gardner scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half, whent he Greyhounds raced to a 36-13 lead. Jaisean Blackman also was in double figures with 16 points.
Ben Shields led Charleroi (1-2) in scoring with 12 points.
California 66, Beth-Center 39: Dom Martini scored 15 points and Aidan Lowden had a double-double as California defeated Beth-Center, 66-39.
Martini's scoring helped California race out to a commanding 41-17 lead at halftime. Lowden's double-double was 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Beth-Center's Jason Zellie took game scoring honors with 16 points.
South Fayette 52, Montour 39: South Fayette used a strong fourth quarter to break open a close game and defeat visiting Montour, 52-39.
The Lions (3-0) led 20-16 at halftime and 31-27 after three quarters in a defense-dominated game before outscoring the Spartans 21-12 in the pivotal final eight minutes.
Elijah Hill scored a game-high 26 points for South Fayette.
Montour is 1-2.
Beaver 84, Burgettstown 33: Burgettstown opened its season with a tough opponent, and on the road, and came away with an 84-33 loss to Beaver in non-section action.
Beaver (3-0) led 49-15 at halftime as the Bobcats’ defense gave Burgettstown fits. The Blue Devils committed 31 turnovers on the night.
Butler Sawyer led Beaver in scoring with 16 points, Brody Mayo followed with 15 and Aiden Townsend scored 15.
Caleb Russell paced Burgettstown with nine points and Sam Elich tossed in eight.
Girls results
West Greene 46, California 31: Lexi Six and Kasie Meek combined for 29 points as West Greene defeated visiting California 46-31, giving new Pioneers head coach Austin Crouse his first career win.
West Greene (1-2) controlled play for the first three quarters, leading at the quarter stops, 19-11, 26-14 and 40-22.
Six led the Pioneers with 15 points and Meek was right behind with 14.
Sam Michnick led the Trojans (0-3) in scoring with eight points.
Fort Cherry 37, Chartiers-Houston 34: Raney Staub scored 10 points and Fort Cherry slipped past host Chartiers-Houston, 37-34.
The game was close throughout and was decided until Chartiers-Houston (2-1) had a three-point shot rim out at the final buzzer.
The key to the game was the second quarter, when Fort Cherry (2-1) outscored the Bucs by a 14-8 margin. It was the only quarter in which the Rangers held a scoring advantage and it gave FC a 19-13 halftime lead.
Ella Richey’s 12 points led Chartiers-Houston.
Elizabeth Forward 64, Trinity 57: Elizabeth Forward had a big first half and held off a furious comeback attempt by Trinity, beating the host Hillers 64-57.
EF led 40-22 at halftime but Trinity rallied and closed to within five points late in the game.
No scoring details were reported.
