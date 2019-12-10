Lucas Garber led a second-half rally and reached a milestone in the process Tuesday night.
Finishing with a game-high 26 points, Garber eclipsed the 1,000-point mark to lead Waynesburg to a 64-58 comeback victory over Southmoreland in a non-section game.
Garber also added five assists as Waynesburg (2-1) scored 19 points in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth to overcome a 34-27 halftime deficit. Avery McConnville added 15 points for the Raiders. Chris King had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Riley Comforti led Southmoreland with 20 points.
McGuffey 55, Elizabeth Forward 50: C.J. Cole went 9-for-10 from the field to score 22 of his 37 points as McGuffey came from behind to upend visiting Elizabeth Forward in non-section play, 55-50.
McGuffey (3-0) trailed by 11 points at one point in the game before slowly cutting its deficit throughout the second half. The Highlanders outscored McGuffey 13-8 in the third quarter and 19-12 in the fourth quarter.
Cole also grabbed 17 rebounds.
Elizabeth Forward (1-2) was paced by Zach Boyd’s 15 points. Pat Filson had 13 and Evan Lewis added 12.
Bethel Park 107, Trinity 80: Bethel Park’s Tommy DiRienzo had the kind of game Tuesday that most players can only dream about.
DiRienzo, a 6-4 guard, made 19 of 22 shots and scored 51 points as Bethel Park outgunned Trinity 107-80 on the Black Hawks’ home court. The 51 points is believed to be the Bethel Park single-game record.
Bethel Park (2-1) scored 60 points in the second half after forging a 47-35 halftime lead. DiRienzo scored 24 of his points in the fourth quarter, when he made six three-pointers. He was 9-for-11 from three-point range in the game.
Ryan Meis scored 24 points and Anthony Chiccitt had 15 for Bethel Park.
Dylan King scored 22 points to pace Trinity, which lost for the first time in three games.
Nosh Johnson and freshman Davoun Fuse each scored 12 points and Michael Koroly had 11.
Burgettstown 70, Fort Cherry 65, OT: Cole Shergi scored 25 points and Burgettstown gained revenge for an earlier loss to Fort Cherry by defeating the Rangers on their home court, 70-65, in overtime.
Fort Cherry defeated Burgettstown 66-51 at the McGuffey tournament on Saturday and were meeting in consecutive games. It was the second year in a row that scenario played out.
Shergi had a hug first half, scoring 18 of points, which included five three-pointers. Dylan Poirier followed with 16 points for the Blue Devils (1-2), who outscored FC 12-7 in the overtime period.
Noah Babirad led the Rangers (1-2) with 25 points. Dylan Rogers scored 19 and Brenden Anderson had 12.
Chartiers-Houston 71, Frazier 47: Junior guard Ahlijah Vaden scored 20 points, Evan Simpson had a double-double and Chartiers-Houston rolled to a 71-47 victory over visiting Frazier in a non-section game.
Simpson had 18 points and pulled down 17 rebounds as the Bucs improve their record to 2-1. Seth Dunn scored 11 points and Austin Arnold was force on the boards with 12 rebounds.
The Bucs took control in the first half and built a 40-24 halftime lead.
Luke Santo led Frazier (0-3) with 15 points and Owen Newcomer followed with 10.
Carmichaels 63, Jefferson-Morgan 49: Al Cree and Christopher Barrish combined for 37 points and Carmichaels pulled away in the second half for a 63-49 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan in non-section action.
Carmichaels (2-1) led 28-27 at halftime but doubled up the Rockets in the pivotal third quarter, 22-11.
Cree led the Mikes’ attack with 19 points and Barrish was close behind with 18. Jake Long gave the Mikes three players in double figures as he scored 13 points.
Jefferson-Morgan (0-3) didn’t have a player score in double figures. Colt Fowler, Tahj Jacobs and Troy Wright each finished with nine points to lead the Rockets.
California 64, Mapletown 38: Malik Ramsey scored at least 20 points for the third time in three games this season to lead California over non-section foe Mapletown, 64-38.
Ramsey made four three-pointers en route to 24 points. Payton Conte and Cochise Ryan had 13 and 10 points, respectively, for California (2-1), which led 43-15 at halftime.
Landan Stevenson finished with 13 points for Mapletown (0-3), while brother Lance Stevenson added 10.
Avella 74, Bentworth 59: Four players for Avella reached double figures as the Eagles scored at least 20 points in each of the final three quarters to down Bentworth, 74-59, in a non-section game.
Bentworth (0-2) led 18-11 after the first quarter but that advantage quickly went away. Scoring 23 points in the second quarter, the Eagles led 34-31 at halftime.
Gabe Lis and Tyler Cerciello both had double-doubles for Avella (1-2) Lis scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Cerciello had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Dominic Spataro scored 16 and Donovan Avolio added 11.
Mason Gurenicz, Jerzey Timlin and Shawn Dziak all reached double-digit point totals for Bentworth. Gurenicz led the team with 17.
Girls results
Belle Vernon 66, Brentwood 33: Balanced scoring and defense moved Belle Vernon above the .500 mark for the season with a 66-33 thumping of visiting Brentwood in non-section play.
Rachel Wobrak led three players in double figures with 13 points and Belle Vernon (2-1) held Brentwood to 12 first-half points and just 10 field goals in the game.
Jenna Dawson and Taylor Rodriguez each scored 12 points for the Leopards, who led 21-3 after one quarter.
Maura Daly scored 12 points for Brentwood (1-2).
Yough 44, Bentworth 21: Laney Gerdich and Kaylyn Odelli combined for 33 points, leading Yough to its first victory of the season, a 44-21 win at Bentworth in a non-section contest.
Gerdich scored a game-high 21 points and Odelli had 12 for the Cougars (0-4), who overcame a slow start with an 18-point third quarter. The Cougars held Bentworth (1-2) to only six points in the first half.
Caroline Rice was the Bearcats’ leading scorer with 10 points.
Burgettstown 39, South Side Beaver 35: Clinging to an early lead, Burgettstown stayed unbeaten with a 39-35 win over South Side Beaver in a non-section game.
The Blue Devils, who led 16-8 after the first quarter, leaned on Emily Prasko’s 17 points in the win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Sydney Payne tried leading a comeback for South Side Beaver (1-2) with a team-high 15 points. The Rams trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter but both teams matched one another in the final eight minutes, each with 11 points.
Carlynton 49, Chartiers-Houston 20:Jada Lee scored a game-high 18 points as Carlynton started fast and defeated visiting Chartiers-Houston, 49-20, in a non-section game.
Carlynton (1-2), which lost its first two games each by two points, outscored the Bucs 20-2 in the first quarter and led 32-7 at halftime. Angelicah Diallo also reached double figures for the Cougars with 13 points.
Zamierah Edwards scored 11 points for Chartiers-Houston (1-2).
California 52, Jeannette 34: Dominating the second half, California broke a halftime tie with strong play in both the third and fourth quarters to defeat non-section opponent Jeannette, 52-34.
The two teams were deadlocked at 19-19 entering the break before the Trojans pulled away by outscoring Jeannette (0-2) 15-4 in the third quarter. California (2-1) then scored 18 points in the fourth.
Sydney Smichnick led the Trojans with 13 points. Makayla Boda added 11 and Jordyn Cruse made 10 free throws.
Hannah Nichols was the lone scoring in double figures for the Jayhawks with 13 points.