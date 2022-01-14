Jake Samosky scored 16 points and Canon-McMillan led almost the entire way as it picked up its first Class 6A Section 2 win of the season, 51-45, over Upper St. Clair in a boys basketball game Friday night.
The Big Macs (1-3, 5-5) led 16-10 after one quarter, 26-16 at halftime and 39-31 after three quarters. The Big Macs stayed in front for the entire fourth quarter as they sent USC (2-2, 8-3) to its second consecutive loss.
Gavin Miller had 13 points for Canon-Mac.
Tanner O’Grady, with 13 points, was the only USC player in double figures.
Belle Vernon 70, South Park 22:
Quinton Martin scored 19 points, Devin Whitlock had a double-double and undefeated Belle Vernon kept rolling along with an easy 70-22 thumping of visiting South Park in Class 4A Section 3.
The Leopards sealed the win early as they jumped out to leads of 28-8 lead after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime.
The win has Belle Vernon at 5-0 in the section and 11-0 overall. South Park (0-4, 0-8) remains winless.
Daniel Gordon scored 16 points for the Leps and Whitlock added 14 points and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
Waynesburg 56, McGuffey 48: Chase Henkins scored a game-high 19 points as Waynesburg built a double-digit lead with a big third quarter and then had to hold off a McGuffey rally to edge the Highlanders’ 56-48 in Class 3A Section 4.
Waynesburg (2-2, 5-6) led 22-20 at halftime and then outscored McGuffey 22-11 in the third quarter to open a 44-31 lead. The Highlanders’ Ethan Janovitch scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter but McGuffey’s comeback fell short.
Waynesburg scored all 12 of its fourth-quarter points on free throws, including six by Henkins, who was 10-for-14 at the line on the night. Henkins scored 11 points in the pivotal third quarter.
Dawson Fowler had 15 points for the Raiders and Jacob Minor 11.
Grayson Wallace and Jantzen Durbin each scored 13 points for McGuffey (0-3, 3-6).
Brownsville 66, Charleroi 62, OT: Brownsville spoiled what was a big night for Charleroi’s Will Wagner as the Falcons rallied for a 66-62 overtime victory in Class 3A Section 4.
Wagner scored a game-high 38 points, including his 1,000th career point. Wagner entered the night needing 27 points for 1,000 and he scored 23 in the first half, as Charleroi led 30-26 at intermission. The Cougars stretched their lead to 45-36 after three quarters before Brownsville rallied, getting a basket by Elijah Brown to force overtime.
The Falcons outscored Charleroi 10-6 in the extra period.
Chace Zapotoczny led Brownsville (4-1, 7-5) in scoring with 16 points and Ayden Teeter had 12.
Jake Caruso scored 11 for Charleroi (2-2, 8-3).
Bentworth 57, Frazier 44: Landon Urcho scored a game-high 27 points and Bentworth snapped a three-game losing streak with a 57-44 thumping of visiting Frazier in Class 2A Section 4.
Bentworth (1-3, 3-8) played a strong first half. The Bearcats led 20-9 after one quarter and moved out to a 39-15 advantage at halftime.
Dylan Holmes also finished in double figures for the Bearcats, scoring 10 points.
Keyshaun Thompson led Frazier (0-3, 0-11) with 14 points.
Jefferson-Morgan 76, California 50: Four players scored in double figures to power Jefferson-Morgan to a 76-50 victory in a Class 2A Section 4 game.
Tahjere Jacobs led the way for the Rockets (3-0, 7-1) with 24 points. Josh Wise contributed 16 points, Colt Fowler added 11, and Kijuan Page chipped in with 10.
Hunter Assad’s 16 points and Drew THomas’ 10 paced California (1-3, 3-9).
Carlynton 64, Burgettstown 37: Four players reached double figures to send Carlynton past Burgettstown, 64-37, in a Class 2A Section 2 game.
Jaiden McClure set the tone with 17 points, Austin Milliner added 13, Khalil Kerr 13 and Chase Jones 10 for the Cougars (4-0, 10-0).
Caleb Russell scored 10 points for Burgettstown (0-3, 5-5), which has lost four straight.
Fort Cherry 73, Northgate 49: Owen Norman and Dylan Rogers combined for 51 points as Fort Cherry dumped Northgate, 73-49 in a Class 2A Section 2 game.
Fort Cherry (2-1, 10-2) was 15 for 20 at the free throw line. Norman scored 28 points, was 9-of-9 from the free throw line and scored 10 points in the third quarter. Rogers tossed in 23 points, nine coming in the second quarter when Fort Cherry outscored Northgate, 25-13.
Josh Williams scored 17 points and Stephen Goetz added 12 for Northgate (0-4, 5-7),
West Allegheny 73, Trinity 57: Three players scored in double figures to power West Allegheny to a 73-57 victory over Trinity in Class 5A Section 2.
Ryan Herman led the way with 17 points, Brandon Bell followed with 16 and Nodin Tracy added 15 for West Allegheny (1-3, 6-6), which broke the game open with a 21-7 advantage in the third quarter.
Connor Roberts paced Trinity (0-2, 4-7) with 18 points and Owen Wayman tossed in 11, Dante DeRubbo chipped in with nine.
Bishop Canevin 90, Avella 33: Class A Section 2 leader Bishop Canevin scored 70 points in the first half and went on to a 90-33 victory over host Avella.
Bishop Canevin improved to 4-0 in section and 6-3 overall.
Brandon Samol had a team-high 12 points for Avella (0-3, 1-12).
Geibel 75, West Greene 35: Geibel Catholic had five players score in double figures, led by Jaydis Kennedy’s 24 points, as the Gators defeated West Greene 75-35 in Class A Section 2.
Trevelle White had 15 points for Geibel, which moved to 3-1 in the section and 7-4 overall.
West Greene (1-3, 3-10) was led by Kaden Shields and Wes Whipkey. Each player had nine points, Whipkey’s coming on three three-point baskets.
Brentwood 68, Beth-Center 37: Forrest and Carter betz combined for 28 points as Brentwood moved above the .500 mark in Class 3A Section 4 with a 68-37 win over host beth-Center.
Forrest Betts led the Spartans (3-2, 8-6) in scoring with 16 points, carter betz followed with 12, mason Ziegler had 11 and lamar Williams 10.
Beth-Center’s Ruben Miller had a good shooting night, scoring a game-high 19 points and making five baskets from three-point range. Kolby Kuhns scored 11 for the Bulldogs (0-4, 2-6).
Thomas Jefferson 65, Ringgold 60: Thomas Jefferson built a 19-point lead through three quarters then had to fight off a fourth-quarter comeback by Ringgold before defeating the Rams 65-60 in Class 5A Section 1.
Evan Berger had a big game for TJ (2-2, 4-8) by scoring a game-high 29 points that included 15 in the second quarter, when the Jaguars opened up a 38-28 lead.
Zion Moore and Nick Peccon combined for 43 points for Ringgold (1-3, 5-8), with Moore leading the way with 26. Peccon scored 17 and Lorenzo Glasser had 10.
New Castle 71, South Fayette 45:
New Castle ran its winning streak to five games with a 71-45 win at South Fayette in Class 5A Section 2.
Isaiah Boice scored 23 points and Michael Wells had 20 for New Castle, which improved to 4-0 in the section and 8-1 overall.
Adam Hall had 15 points and Brandon Jakiela 13 for South Fayette (2-2, 5-6).
Mapletown 69, Propel Montour 67: Landan Stevenson scored a game-high 35 points and Mapletown edged visiting Propel Montour 69-67 in Class A Section 2.
The game was tied 32-32 at halftime and Mapletown opened up a three-point edge after three quarters.
Cohen Stout had 13 points, and Max Vanata and Braden McIntire each tossed in 10, for Mapletown (3-1, 6-3), which has won six of its last seven.
Dauj Jones led Propel Montour (0-3, 2-8) with 19 points.
In other games:
Baldwin defeated Peters Township 66-49 in a Class 6A Section 2 game. No game details were reported.
Girls results
West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 18: Anna Durbin led nine West Greene players in the scoring column with 22 points and the Pioneers won at Jefferson-Morgan 61-18 in Class A Section 2.
Brooke Barner scored 12 points for West Greene, which is 4-0 in the section and 9-3 overall.
Savanah Clark had 10 points for J-M (1-3, 1-9).
Mapletown 62, Propel Montour 19: Taylor Dusenberry scored 29 points to lead Mapletown to a 62-19 victory over Propel Montour in a non-section game.
Krista Wilson had a double-double, 17 points and 15 rebounds for Mapletown (6-6), which shut Propel Montour out in the third quarter, 24-0.
Trinity 56, Albert Gallatin 42: One very good quarter proved to be the difference as Trinity won at Albert Gallatin 56-42 Thursday night in Class 5A Section 3.
Trinity (6-0, 10-1) trailed Albert Gallatin 27-26 at halftime. Whatever changes were made, or whatever message head coach Kathy McConnell-Miller delivered, during halftime worked for the Hillers. Trinity outscored AG 20-4 in the pivotal third quarter, giving the Hillers a 46-31 lead.
Alyssa Clutter, with 10 points, was the only Trinity player to score in double figures.
Courtlyn Turner had 14 points for AG (1-2, 6-3), which had a four-game winning streak snapped.