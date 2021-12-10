Zack Schrockman and Caleb Russell each scored 13 points as Burgettstown’s boys basketball team defeated Westinghouse of the Pittsburgh City League, 47-42, Friday night to move into the championship game of the season-opening California Tournament.
Burgettstown was in control throughout, leading 28-20 at halftime and 39-28 after three quarters.
The Blue Devils will face California in today’s final.
Carlos Harris led Westinghouse in scoring with 10 points.
Peters Township 71, Albert Gallatin 32: Peters Township got its season off to strong start by rolling over Albert Gallatin 71-32 on the Indians’ home court.
PT scored more points in the first half than the Colonials scored in the entire game as the Indians led 35-18 at intermission.
Brendan McCullough led three PT players in double figures with 17 points. Gavin Cote followed with 14 points that included four three-point field goals. Jacob Macosko contributed 12 points.
Jamire Braxton led AG with 11 points.
Peters Township will host Laurel Highlands this afternoon.
Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 20: Fort Cherry advanced to the championship game of the McGuffey tournament with a 73-20 thumping of Frazier in the opening round.
The Rangers had 10 different players crack the scoring column, led by Owen Norman’s 22 points, all coming in the first half that ended with Fort Cherry leading 50-9. Evan Pond had 10 points for the Rangers.
Zane Whitehead and Noah Usher each had six points for Frazier, which was missing several players from its lineup.
Ringgold 58, Clairton 36: Ringgold played some strong defense and defeated Clairton 58-36 in the Mon Valley Invitational, giving new Rams head coach Matt Rowland his first victory.
The Rams held Clairton to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters as Ringgold forged a 40-23 lead.
Zion Moore led the Ringgold attack with a game-high 26 points and Nick Peccon followed with 18.
Belle Vernon 84, McKeesport 57: Daniel Gordon and Quinton Martin combined for 44 points as Belle Vernon steamrolled McKeesport 84-57 in the Mon Valley Invitational on the Leopards’ home court.
Gordon led Belle Vernon in scoring with a game-high 23 points to go with seven steals, and Martin was close behind with 21 points. They led four Leopards in double figures. Alonzo Wade tossed in 12 points and Devin Whitlock had 10 points and seven assists. Martin led BVA on the boards with six rebounds.
Kayne Thompson had 16 points for McKeesport.
Geibel Catholic 66, Jefferson-Morgan 56: Jaydis Kennedy scored a game-high 25 points, Tre Wright followed with 19 and Geibel Catholic opened its season with a 66-56 win over Jefferson-Morgan in the tip-off event being held at Mapletown.
Geibel led 16-11 after one quarter and maintained an advantage at all the quarter stops. The Gators led 46-39 entering the fourth quarter.
J-M placed three players in double figures led by Troy Wright’s 24 points. Kijuan Paige had 14 and Joshua Wise finished with 12.
South Allegheny 66, Monessen 33: Despite a game-high 23 points from Lorenzo Gardner, Monessen dropped its season opener 66-33 to South Allegheny in the Mon Valley Invitational at Belle Vernon.
South Allegheny, which was led by Bryce Epps’ 21 points, led 20-4 after one quarter and 35-15 at halftime. The Gladiators received 16 points from Ethan Kirkwood.
Keystone Oaks 68, Waynesburg 24: Waynesburg’s offense disappeared after the first quarter and Keystone Oaks defeated the Raiders 68-24 in the Golden Eagles’ tournament.
Owen Minford scored 28 points for KO, which included eight three-point field goals.
Keystone Oaks led 15-12 after one quarter, then held Waynesburg to 12 points, including only four field goals, the rest of the way.
Chartiers-Houston 57, Beth-Center 21: Lucas Meyers scored a game-high 23 points to pace Chartiers-Houston to a 57-21 victory over Beth-Center in the Brownsville Tournament.
Chartiers-Houston led 38-8 at halftime and 47-17 after three quarters.
Brodie Tharp led Beth-Center with 13.
Girls results
West Greene 50, Yough 48: Guard Anna Durbin led three West Greene players in double figures with 19 points and the Pioneers got their season off on a winning note, defeating Yough 50-48 in the tip-off event at Southmoreland.
West Greene had to fight off a fourth-quarter comeback by Yough. The Pioneers led 31-28 at halftime and increased their advantage to 44-36 entering the fourth quarter. West Greene was held to only six points over the final eight minutes.
Brooke Barner tossed in 11 points for the Pioneers and Kasie Meek had 10.
Autumn Matthews of Yough scored a game-high 22 points. Laney Gaerdich followed with 12 points and Mikahla Chewing had 10.
Belle Vernon 67, Sharon 19: Junior Presleigh Colditz scored 24 points, including four three-point field goals, and Belle Vernon rolled over Sharon 67-19 in the McKeesport tip-off event.
Belle Vernon never led Sharon get comfortable, forging a 27-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 47-8 advantage at halftime.
Sophomore Kenzi Seliga added 11 points for the Leopards.
Waynesburg 59, Beth-Center 24: Waynesburg returns an experienced team that advanced to the second round of the WPIAL playoffs last year and the Raiders looked the part as they handled Beth-Center 59-24 in the season-opening event at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Raiders raced to leads of 25-6 after one quarter and 42-12 at halftime.
Kaley Rohanna had a big game for Waynesburg, tossing in a game-high 21 points that included three field goals from three-point range. Clara Paige Miller followed with 11 points and Nina Sarra had nine.
Julia Ogrodowski had a big game for Beth-Center, scoring 17 points.
Burgettstown 54, Mapletown 27: Burgettstown held Mapletown to six first-half points and the Blue Devils cruised into the championship game of the Avella tournament with a 54-27 victory.
Jillian Frazier led Burgettstown with 15 points, The Blue Devils held leads of 16-4 after one quarter and 22-6 at halftime.
Madline Newark scored 10 points and Kaitlyn Nease had a strong all-around game with eight points and 14 rebounds.
Krista Wilson’s 13 points were tops for Mapletown.
Beaver 49, Canon-McMillan 40: Beaver won the pivotal fourth quarter and defeated Canon-McMillan 49-41 in the South Fayette tournament.
The game was tight throughout as the first half ended in a 19-19 tie and the teams entered the fourth quarter deadlocked at 31-31. Beaver outscored the Big Macs 18-9 in the fourth period.
Payton List led Beaver with 20 points and Chloe List had 12.
Canon-McMillan did not have a player score in double digits.
Elizabeth Forward 50, Fort Cherry 30: Strong first and third quarters sparked Elizabeth Forward to a 50-30 victory over Fort Cherry in the season-opening event at Keystone Oaks.
Joselyn Dawson led the Warriors with a game-high 18 points. EF jumped out ot a 15-3 lead after one quarter before Fort Cherry regrouped in the second period and trimmed the Warriors’ lead to 20-17 at halftime. The third quarter proved pivotal as EF pushed its lead to 33-22.
Zalayah Edwards paced the Fort Cherry attack with 10 points.
California 39, Monessen 38: Rakiyah Porter scored 13 points and California held off Monessen 39-38 in the Greyhounds’ season-opening event.
Derry defeated Jeannette 47-12 in the night’s first game.
Monessen raced to a 14-5 lead after one quarter before California mounted a comeback, closing to within 24-17 at halftime and 27-26 after three quarters. The Trojans took the lead in the fourth quarter, building a five-point lead before Monessen closed to within 39-38 but missed a last-second shot.
Monessen’s Mercedes Majors scored a game-high 14 points.
Chartiers -Houston 44, Bentworth 21: A big start to the game let Chartiers-Houston cruise to s 44-21 victory over Bentworth in the Brownsville Tournament.
Chartiers-Houston led 18-2 after one quarter and 29-9 at halftime. Dominique Mortimer lead a balanced Chartiers-Houston scoring attack with 9 points.
Laura Vittone paced Bentworth with 10 points.
Trinity 97, CMIT North 27: Three players hit career highs in Trinity’s 97-27 rout of CMIT North Charter School from Laurel Md. in the She Got Game Classic in Washington, D.C.
Maddy Roberts his her best of 18 points to lead all scorers. Kristina Bozek had 14 points and Riley Corrins added 10, all career high.
Eden Williamson and Alyssa Clutter each scored 16 points for the Hillers, who led 33-11 after one and 68-16 at halftime. Ruby Morgan had 10 rebounds.
Blakely Rich and London Rich scored all CMIT North’s points, 14 and 13, respectively.
Clairton 55, Charleroi 28: Clairton broke open a close game by outscoring Charleroi 26-4 in the final quarter to take a 55-28 victory in the Laurel Highlands Tipoff Classic.
The game was close, Clairton led 29-25 after three quarters.
Avella 56, McGuffey 27: Hannah Brownlee and Katie Dryer combined for 22 points as Avella downed McGuffey56-27 in the Avella Tip-Off Tournament. Brownlee scored 12 points and Dryer added 10.
Peters Township 48, Thomas Jefferson 39: A strong first quarter carried Peters Township to a 48-39 victory over Thomas Jefferson in the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament.
Journey Thompson, a Delaware recruit, led the Indians with 14 points and seven rebounds. Avanna Sayles tossed in 12 points and Natalie Wetzel added 10.
Peters Township opened the game on a 19-7 run after one quarter and led 27-17 at halftime. Thomas Jefferson outscored Peters Township 22-21 over the final two quarters.
Grace Fairman of Thomas Jefferson led all scorers with 22 points.