Three players scored in double figures to help No. 10 Avella to a 62-38 victory over No. 7 Riverview in the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
The win pushed Avella to 13-10 and pits the Eagles against No. 2 Bishop Canevin Thursday on the Crusaders home court.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 12:01 am
Ava Frank led the way for the Eagles with 19 points. Katie Dryer contributed 13 and Syd Strope added 12.
Lilly Bauer scored 12 points and Katarina Tsambis added 11 for Riverview (11-11).
Peters Township 62, Butler 49: Sami Bewick and Natalie Wetzel each scored 17 points and No. 8 seed Peters Township downed Butler, 62-49, in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class 6A tournament.
The win puts PT at 13-10 and sends the Indians against top-seeded Upper St. Clair Thursday.
Butler finishes the season with an 11-12 record.
Peri Cendroski scored 16 points for PT, which led 30-18 at halftime. Amelia McMicheal led Butler with 22 points.
Steel Valley 67, McGuffey 44: McGuffey played strong defense in the first half, holding No. 1 seed Steel Valley to just 27 points.
But the second half was a different story. Steel Valley doubled up McGuffey and came away with a 67-44 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A tournament.
The loss ends McGuffey’s season at 12-11. The Highlanders came into the game as the No. 16 seed.
Steel Valley (13-9) advances to the quarterfinals against No. 9 seed Seton-LaSalle, a 59-57 winner over Washington.
McGuffey held Steel Valley standout Makhai Valentine to 21 points, about 14 below his average. Nahjir Norris picked up the slack, scoring 16 for SV. Nate Uhas contributed 14.
Jantzen Durbin led the Highlanders with 16 points. Ayden Cunningham added 13 points and Grayson Wallace scored 10.
Belle Vernon 81, Quaker Valley 55: Zion Moore broke loose for 31 points and Belle Vernon dropped Quaker Valley, 81-55, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
The win move Belle Vernon (11-11), the 10th seed, to the quarterfinals against Laurel Highlands, the No. 2 seed.
Quinton Martin scored 15 points and Trevor Kovatch added 13 for the Leopards, who outscored QV, 46-24, over the final two quarters.
Joe Coyle led Quaker Valley (14-7) with 20 points.
