When a basketball game starts 26-0, it’s supposed to be surprising.
For the Trinity girls team, it was another day at the office.
The Hillers scored the first 26 points of Thursday’s matchup against Connellsville at Hiller Hall and rolled to a 91-14 win from there.
It’s just what they do. Trinity (6-0 in Class 5A Section 2, 10-1 overall) are just 10 days removed from an 81-14 win at Laurel Highlands. This past Tuesday at Ringgold, the Hillers won 59-4. Their 10 wins are by an average of 42 points, with only one coming by single digits – a Jan. 23 win over Chartiers Valley that broke the Colts’ state record 64-game winning streak.
For coach Kathy McConnell-Miller, there was a lot to love.
“I love the way we share the ball,” she said. “I love the way we pass the ball. We’re doing a great job of scoring from our defense … the chemistry is coming together.”
Indeed, it is.
To no surprise of any Trinity followers, Courtney Dahlquist led the way in scoring with 17 points. Four other Hillers scored in double figures. Abby Wayman and Kaylin Venick each had 15, with all of Wayman’s points coming from beyond the three-point arc. Kaylin’s sister, Emily, added 11 points, and junior Alyssa Clutter had 14, along with seven steals.
Clutter is also a standout on the soccer pitch. In fact, she is the school’s all-time leading goal scorer with a year of eligibility still to go. But basketball is what she wants to pursue once she becomes a college student
“I basically split my time pretty equally,” Clutter said. “Until probably last year. I decided I wanted to do basketball full time. I still play club soccer for Beadling, and I really care about soccer. I just decided I want to take my basketball career into college.”
Clutter’s athleticism isn’t lost on McConnell-Miller.
“I think Alyssa is one of the most athletic players that I’ve ever coached,” she said. “She’s lightning quick. She has great hands. She anticipates well. The multi-sport athlete thing I love. She’s a soccer player. Sometimes I can see (the soccer aspect) on the court. She understands angles. She’s really really tough on the defensive end, and that leads to a lot of stops for us.”
Clutter was a big part of Trinity’s defensive success, as the Falcons (3-3, 3-4) turned the ball over 39 times. Overall, she credits the coaching staff for success, both individually and personally, on the court.
“I’m very thankful for all the coaches that I’ve had, and the time and the effort that they’ve put into me and all of our players, and how hard they work and how much they care about us,” Clutter said. “I really appreciate them, and my teammates. They’re just the best thing that I could ask for.”
The Hillers have six regular season game left, starting Monday night at Albert Gallatin. A WPIAL championship is very much in play, and according to McConnell-Miller, there is plenty of room for improvement despite all the lopsided wins.
“We need to shoot the ball,” she said. “We need to get in the gym and make sure that we’re getting up a lot of shots. We need to stay healthy, and just make sure that we’re prepared day in and day out.
“Most importantly, they’re having fun out there playing the game of basketball. That’s what it’s all about.”