YORK RUN – Ringgold was playing only its second boys basketball game of the season Monday night with just handful of practices under its belt.
That wasn’t nearly enough prep time for the Rams against a team with Albert Gallatin’s arsenal.
The Colonials out-scored Ringgold 15-3 in the second quarter to blow open a close game and went on to claim a 62-33 Section 1-AAAAA at Albert Gallatin.
AJ Blyden scored a game-high 17 points, including one dunk, and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Dylan Shea added 13 points as AG improved to 3-1 in the section and 5-2 overall.
The Rams, who were off for an extended period due to COVID-19 issues at Ringgold, fall to 0-1 and 0-2.
“They’re a talented team. I thought we had an opportunity to at least make it tough for them,” said first-year Rams coach Eugene Lewis who admitted his squad was far behind a team such as the Colonials.
“We got shut down twice. We were one of the last schools to get back into playing. Compared to the last game, the way the ball movement was and even the shots that were taken, I’m pleased with it”
Ringgold was very competitive in a back-and-forth first quarter that had six lead changes. Demetrius Butler’s driving basket gave the Rams a 10-9 lead late in the period before Shea scored to put Albert Gallatin ahead to stay.
Nate English’s spinning layup just before the buzzer gave the hosts a 13-10 advantage.
“We came out with the aggression that I wanted,” Lewis said. “Guys were moving the ball around. We were playing tough. That’s all I really ask of our guys is just to compete right now.”
The Colonials’ defense clamped down in the second quarter allowing only a 3-pointer by Cameron Malushka 2:45 before halftime and Albert Gallatin took a 28-13 lead into the locker room.
“I think the guys play hard. I think the effort is always there,” Lewis said. “But we’ve got to be able to do it for a longer period of time.”
The Colonials gradually pulled away in the second half, extending their advantage to 41-21 after the third period before settling on a 29-point win.
AG coach Shea Fleenor compliment Lewis and the Rams.
“They’ve done a heck of a job with those kids in the situation they were dealt,” Fleenor said. “He has them playing extremely hard. They’re super young. They didn’t give up. We’re a lot older and a lot bigger and stronger than they are right now and we have the experience factor.”
Lewis and Nicholas Peccon led the Rams with 12 points apiece.
“This is all about education right now, trying to work on basketball IQ,” Lewis said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to keep it simple. We have to be careful. We can’t throw too much at them. We only have one guy in Demetrius that really had any substantial minutes as a varsity player last year.”