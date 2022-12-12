Peters Township ran its winning streak to three games with a 69-38 thumping of visiting West Mifflin in a non-section contest.
Peters Township (4-1) was in control from the start, building leads of 24-10 at the end of one quarter and 46-19 at halftime.
Natalie Wetzel led the Indians in scoring with 19 points, all coming in the first half. Gemma Walker had another big game, scoring 16 points and Brianna Morreale hit double figures with 11 points.
Three players combined to score all but five of the points for West Mifflin (2-3). Shannon Conley led with 12 points, Emily beck had 11 and Sauaugne Wimbs 10.
PT begins Class 6A Section 2 play Thursday at home against Bethel Park.
South Fayette 66, Chartiers Valley 35: The rematch was a mismatch.
South Fayette, the defending WPIAL Class 5A champion, which defeated Chartiers Valley in the title, rolled to a 66-35 victory over the Colts in a non-section on the undefeated Lions’ home court.
Lainey Yater led four players in ddouble figures for South Fayette with 14 points. Ava Leroux and Maddie Webber were each close behind with 13 points, and Ryan Oldaker tossed in 10.
The Lions raced a 21-11 lead after one quarter and stretched it to 36-20 at halftime. Chartiers Valley was held to five points in the third quarter.
Lilah Turnbull led CV (2-2) in scoring with 11 points.
Waynesburg 55, Beth-Center 26: Undefeated Waynesburg pulled away in the second half to defeat host Beth-Center, 55-26, in a non-section contest.
The Raiders (5-0) led by only 22-18 halftime but held Beth-Center (2-3) to eight second-half points. Waynesburg outscored B-C 14-2 in the third quarter.
Kaley Rohanna led the Raiders’ offense with 15 points and Josie Horne had 11. Waynesburg has won each of its games by double figures.
Alexa Fischer paced B-C with 10 points.
Belle Vernon 55, Charleroi 44: Jenna Dawson and Farrah Reader combined for 37 points, powering Belle Vernon to its first victory of the season, 55-44, over visiting Charleroi.
Belle Vernon (1-3) had to come from behind to get the win. The Leopards trailed 25-21 at halftime but outscored Charleroi (1-2) by a 15-9 margin in the third quarter to regain an advantage and then held a 19-10 edge in the final period.
Dawson led the Leopards in scoring with 20 points and Reader almost had a double-double, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds. Tessa Rodriguez had eight assists, eight rebounds and five steals.
McKenna DeUnger paced the Charleroi attack with 17 points and Bella Carroto followed with 14.
Mapletown 45, Carmichaels 41: Krista Wilson scored 18 points, leading Mapletown to its first win of the season, 45-41, over host Carmichaels in non-section play.
Mapletown (1-4) trailed 22-20 at halftime, then outscored Carmichaels 20-5 in the pivotal third quarter to take a 40-33 lead.
Bailey Rafferty scored 10 points in the game for Mapletown with half of those coming in the third quarter.
Carmichaels’ Sophia Zalar took game scoring honors with 19 points. Megan Voithofer followed with 12 points for the Mikes (0-5).
South Side Beaver 58, Bentworth 37:
South Side Beaver put together two good scoring quarters – the first and the fourth – to beat visiting Bentworth, 58-37.
The Rams (4-1), who have won four in a row, scored 23 points in the first and 20 in the fourth.
Charity Tellish led a balanced scoring attack for SSB with 13 points. Bailey Strnisa followed with 12.
Kayla O’Dell was the leading scorer for Bentworth with 11 points. Grace Skerbetz tossed in 10. The Bearcats (2-3) trailed 23-10 after one quarter, then played the Rams evenly over the next two periods and trailed 38-24 entering the final eight minutes.
West Allegheny 48, Fort Cherry 45: Alaina Holtz scored 15 points and West Allegheny hung on for a 48-45 road win at Fort Cherry in non-section action.
Fort Cherry led 16-11 after one quarter but West Allegheny (2-3) rebounded to take a 28-26 lead into halftime. The game remained close throughout the second half.
With WA holding the 48-45 lead, Fort Cherry (3-2) had the ball and ran an inbounds play with 1.4 seconds remaining, but the Rangers’ three-point attempt that would have forced overtime was blocked.
Raney Staub poured in a game-high 20 points for FC and had a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds.
Ava Henke had 13 points and Olivia Ginocchi 12 for West Allegheny.
McGuffey 55, West Greene 42: A 15-3 run in the third quarter secured 55-42 victory by McGuffey over West Greene in a non-section game.
McGuffey (4-1) held a 22-21 when the run started. Taylor Schumacher led the Highlanders with 18 points.
Kasie Meek led the Pioneers (2-3) with 18 points.
Chartiers-Houston 43, Monessen 23: Chartiers-Houston rallied from a first quarter deficit to hand Monessen its first loss of the season, 43-23, in a non-section game.
Amelia Brose led the way for the Bucs (3-2), who trailed 8-5 after one quarter, with 18 poiints.
MyAsia Majors led Monessen (2-1) with seven points.
California 52, Brownsville 44: Rakiyah Porter led all scorers with 20 points as California disposed of Brownsville, 52-44, in a non-section game.
Addison Gregory chipped in 10 points for California (2-3), which led at halftime, 23-16.
Ava Clark led Brownsville (4-2) with 18 points.
Boys results
McGuffey 64, West Greene 55: A 17-2 edge after the first quarter led McGuffey to a 64-55 victory over West Greene in a non-section game.
Amir Maltoni led the McGuffey offense with 16 points. Tristan McAdoo contributed 13 and Jentzen Durbin chippped in 12.
West Greene’s Kaden Shields led all scorers with 20 points, thanks in part to four three-point field goals. Lane Allison scored 17.
