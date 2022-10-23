Ashlynn Basinger scored and goalkeeper Peyton Cowell recorded 14 saves for No. 6 Waynesburg in a WPIAL Class A first-round 1-0 shutout of No. 11 Aquinas Academy.
Waynesburg (15-3) advances to play the Winchester Thurston/Serra Catholic on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. Aquinas Academy fell to 11-5.
n Ryan Hildebrand had a pair of goals and Chris Brancato, Ryan Kopay, Cooper Nickles and Mike Walenchok also scored for top-seeded Moon (17-0-1) in a Class 3A first-round victory over Ringgold, 6-1.
Zechariah Balbach and Aedan Costa had two assists apiece for the Tigers (17-0-1), who will face No. 8 Bethel Park in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Sam Alvarez scored for No. 17 Ringgold (9-11).
n Sophomore Nate Belcufine scored on a second-half penalty kick as No. 2 South Fayette shut out No. 10 Trinity 1-0 in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
South Fayette (11-4-3) will play No. 2 Plum in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Trinity fell to 12-6.
n Haley Siege, Lexi Durkacs and Ava Capozzoli scored two goals apiece for No. 4 Chartiers-Houston in a WPIAL Class A first-round win over Riverview, 8-1.
Mia Reddix also scored for the Buccaneers (15-2), who will take on No. 5 Greensburg Central Catholic in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Lola Abraham scored for No. 13 Riverview (8-8).
n Madisyn Cole, Ava Nulph and Alexa Kadilak scored to lead No. 7 Mohawk to a Class A first-round win over Charleroi, 3-1.
McKenna DeUnger scored for No. 10 Charleroi (10-8). Mohawk (10-6) will meet No. 2 Springdale in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
