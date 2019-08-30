AVELLA — Two fourth-quarter touchdowns and an overwhelming defensive effort propelled Avella to a 12-0 victory over Bishop Canevin in a nonconference game Friday night.
Anthony Georgetti scored from 14 yards out with 11:50 to play. Justin Dryer put the game out of reach with a 4-yard run with 2:31 to go.
The defense for Avella (1-1) held Bishop Canevin (0-2) to just 126 total yards. Robbie West had two quarterback sacks and recovered a fumble.
Dryer rushed for 57 yards on eight carries and caught 5 passes for 90 yards. Eagles quarterback Derek Tarolli completed 7 of 16 passes for 121 yards.