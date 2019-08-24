GREENSBURG — David Altimore threw three touchdown passes, including two to Brandon Brown, powering Greensburg Central Catholic to a 21-18 victory over Monessen in a nonconference game.
Monessen scored the game's first touchdown, on a three-yard run by Jalen Brice, but GCC reeled off 21 unanswered points to take a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter. Altimore connected with Brown on a 16-yard TD in the first half and a 23-yarder in the third quarter. Ben LaCarte also caught a scoring pass from Altimore.
Monessen scored two second-half touchdown to make it a one-score game. The Greyhounds, however, failed to convert on three extra-point situations, which loomed large at game's end.