After losing four of the opening six bouts of the night, Waynesburg dominated the lower and middle weights to defeat Montour, 51-28, in Section 4B of Class 3A Wednesday night.
Mac Church started the rally at 106 with a technical fall at 5:19. Nate Jones (113) then pinned his opponent in 1:39. Rocco Welsh (126) and Cole Homet (132) then rattled off back-to-back technical falls.
Wyatt Henson, Nate Stephenson, Luca Augustine and Ryan Howard also had pins for Waynesburg.
Burgettstown 63, South Park 18: Controlling the upper weights with four falls in one minute or less, Burgettstown cruised to a 63-18 win over South Park in the Section 1A of Class 2A.
Shane Kemper (170), D.J. Slovick (182) and Turner Lehman (195) gave the Blue Devils an early lead with three consecutive quick pins. Heavyweight Riley Kemper then pinned his opponent in exactly one minute to give Burgettstown a 30-16 lead.
The Blue Devils then won five of the next six bouts to finish the match, including three by forfeit.
McGuffey 78, Jefferson-Morgan 6: McGuffey won four each of the four bouts wrestled to defeat Jefferson-Morgan, 78-6, in Section 1B of Class 2A.
Beau Bergles (113), Aiden Boone (132), Rocco Ferraro (152) and Dylan McCuen (182) all won by fall for McGuffey, which improves after a 5-0 record in the John Marshall Duals over the weekend.
The Highlanders won nine bouts by forfeit.
Beth-Center 72, West Greene 6: Beth-Center rode eight pins en route to an easy 72-6 victory over West Greene in Section 1B of Class 2A.
Joey Holmes, Cal McCollum, Tyler Berrish, Todd Fisher, Andrew LaCotta, Trevor Pettit, Alston Csutoros and Austin Sethman all earned pins for Beth-Center.
Levi Corbly (120) was the only winner for West Greene. He earned a fall on the opening bout of the match to give the Pioneers a 6-0 lead.
Fort Cherry 38, Chartiers-Houston 33: Jake Tkach and Aaron McIntyre each recorded major decisions down the home stretch to secure a 38-33 victory from Chartiers-Houston in a Section 1A dual meet in Class AA.
Tkach got his over Kwaku Bimpong, 10-2, at 145 and McIntyre stopped Luca Sciulli, 12-3, at 160 pounds for a 38-21 lead with two bouts left.
Nasier Sutton (132) and Christian Illig (Hvy) had pins for the Rangers (1-0). Austin Kuslock (182) had a pin for the Bucs (0-1), who received for forfeits.
Trinity 56, Moon 24: Trinity won 10 of the first 11 bouts on the way to a 56-24 victory over Moon in a Section 4B match in Class AAA.
Micah Finley (145), Ty Banco (220) and Tyson Brophy (Hvy) had pins for the Hillers (1-0). Andrew Gonzales (138) won by technical fall.
Moon (0-1) won one bout and received three forfeits.