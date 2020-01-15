Burgettstown won the subsection championship for Class 2A Section 1A and did so in impressive fashion with a 74-6 victory over visiting Chartiers-Houston on Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils will be at McGuffey in next week’s section tournament.
Burgettstown won all but one weight class and picked up eight pins along the way. Shane Ilgenfritz got Burgettstown off to a good start with a fall at 106 and a forfeit at 133 gave the Blue Devils all the points they would need. Joey Sentipal (120), Jacob Noyes (138), Shane Kemper (160), D.J. Slovick (170), Nathan Neal (182) and Riley Kemper (hvy) each had a pin. Slovick had the quickest fall of the match, needing only 20 seconds.
Chartiers-Houston’s points came on a fall by Anthony Lento (152).
Canon-McMillan 65, South Fayette 9: Six wrestlers for Canon-McMillan earned first-period pins as Canon-McMillan defeated South Fayette, 65-9, to win Class 3A Section 4A.
The Big Macs, who are 4-0 in the section and 5-0 overall, will wrestle in the section team tournament next week at Waynesburg.
Brandon Dami (113) started the match with a pin in 1:30. That was then followed by Costa Moore (120), Jacob Gardner (126), Jimmy Baxter (132), Gerrit Nijenhuis (195) and Evan Miller (220) all needing less than two minutes to win by fall. Tyler Soule and Blake Joseph also had pins for the Big Macs.
The lone bout won by South Fayette (3-1, 4-3) was a 10-4 decision from Eli Brinsky at 170.
The Lions will also be at the section tournament hosted by Waynesburg.
Fort Cherry 36, Washington 33: Julian Moore had a match-winning pin in the second to last bout as Fort Cherry defeated Washington, 36-33, in a Class 2A Section 1A match.
Moore pinned Washington’s Connor Roberts in 1:28 at 113 pounds. Fort Cherry (2-2, 2-2) had to forfeit the final bout of the night.
The Rangers were successful in the limited bouts wrestled. In the six bouts contested, Fort Cherry won five. Jacob Merriman (126), Nasier Sutton (132), Jake Tkach (145) and Robbie West (220) all won by fall.
Heavyweight Cameron Carter-Green won a 10-7 decision over Christian Illig for Washington (0-2, 1-2).
South Park 48, Jefferson-Morgan 24: South Park won one of three bouts wrestled and rode forfeits to a 48-24 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in a non-section match.
Noah Pritchard (132) was the lone wrestler for South Park to actually earn a victory, winning by fall in one minute. The Eagles won seven bouts that were forfeited by Jefferson-Morgan.
The Rockets’ two victories in the bouts wrestled came from Mya Flores (106) and James Larkin (182). Flores won with a third-period pin. Larkin’s fall came at 1:04.
West Greene 42, Bentworth 22: Five forfeits and two pins were plenty of points for West Greene in a 42-22 victory over Bentworth in Class 2A Section 1B.
West Greene’s Dalton Lucey (132) pinned Falon O’Regan in 1:10. Hayden Ross (160) also won by fall in 1:07 against Abigail Erdely.
Bentworth also won a pair of bouts that were wrestled. Noah Weston (138) won by fall over Cameron Zaccone early in the second period. Terrance Woods (126) won by major decision over Austin Orndoff, 8-0.