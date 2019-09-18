Bentworth took sole possession of first place in Section 2-A with a 4-0 victory over Chartiers-Houston.
Jocelyn Timlin and Rori Schreiber each scored twice for the Bearcats (5-0, 8-1). Jasmine Manning recorded the shutout.
Chartiers-Houston fell to 4-1 in the section, 5-4 overall.
• Rhea Kijowski and her sister Jillian combined for six goals and five assists in an 11-0 victory over South Allegheny in a Section 3-AA match.
Rhea Kijowski scored four goals and had two assists and her sister Jillian had two goals and seven assists for the Raiders (3-2, ,4-2). Ashlynn Basinger had a hat trick and an assist. Brenna Benke and Kylie Sinn also scored.McKenzie Booth stopped seven shots for her second save.
• Hannah Stuck had a hat trick in Peters Township’s 9-1 win over Baldwin in a Section 2 match in Class 4A.
Also scoring for PT were Brooke Opferman, CeCe Scott, Mia Gentile, Maddie Sweiger, Irene Doleno and Sarah Heisinger.
Baldwin fell to 2-4 and 2-4-1.
• McGuffey used a balanced attack with five different players scoring a goal as the Highlanders downed Charleroi, 5-1, in a Section 2-A match.
Jordan Sekora, Brynn Klerr, Cameron Moore, Lola Yendell and Sensi Yendell scored for McGuffey (4-1, 5-3).
Charleroi falls to 1-4 in section and 1-6 overall.
• Trinity couldn’t hang on to an early lead as it fell to Section 3-AAA foe Thomas Jefferson, 5-1.
Courtney Lowe gave Trinity (3-2-1, 3-2-1) a 1-0 lead in the first half.
The Jaguars then scored five unanswered goals, including two before halftime, en route to the victory.
Thomas Jefferson improves to 3-2 in the section and 4-3-1 overall.
• Annabelle Thomas had a hat trick to power Canon-McMillan to a 9-2 victory over Mt. Lebanon in a Section 2 match in Class 4A.
Boys results
Exploding for five second-half goals, Belle Vernon cruised to a 6-0 victory over Albert Gallatin in a Section 3-AAA match.
Daniel Sassak, the leading goal scorer for the Leopards, gave Belle Vernon (6-0, 9-0) a 1-0 lead at the half. Niko Apodiakos, Hunter Meade, Dylan Rathway and two goals from Eliseo Rodriguez helped Belle Vernon pull away in the second half.
Albert Gallatin falls to 2-3 in the section and 5-3 overall.