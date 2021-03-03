Kyle Fetcho came off the bench and hit 5 three-point field goals in the first half to spark Trinity to a 76-56 upset of No. 4-seed Highlands in the WPIAL Class 5A playoff action.
The Hillers will play Mars, a 54-45 winner over Franklin Regional, in the quarterfinals Saturday at noon.
Fetcho scored 17 first half points and a career-high 21 points. The five three-pointers were a career best as Trinity scored 22 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 44-30 lead at intermission.
Michael Dunn scored 13 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 31 points. He had seven three-point field goals and pulled down 11 rebound for a double-double. Connor Roberts added 11 assists for the Hillers (10-8).
Ben Hardy extended his consecutive free throw streak to 18 in a row. He is 22 of 23 this season. Trinity hit 12 of 14 free throws in the game.
Jimmy Kunst led Highlands (13-6) with 15 points. Antonio McDaniel tossed in 11 points.
Girls Results
Laurel 53, McGuffey 25: Lucia Lombardo and Reese Bintrim each scored 12 points and Laurel’s defense did not allow McGuffey to score in double figures in any quarter for a 53-25 victory in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
McGuffey’s season ended with a 6-7 record.
Claire Redd led the Highlanders with 9 points.
Mohawk 77, Washington 42: Page Julian and Hannah McDaniel combined for 56 points and Mohawk cruised to a 77-42 win over Washington in the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
Washington finished with an 8-10 record.
Julian scored 34 points and McDanel added 22 points for Mohawk (14-4), which led 45-23 at halftime.
Kiera Woods and Cassandra Lewis each score nine points for Washington (9-13).
Keystone Oaks 54, Charleroi 52: Keystone Oaks held off a late charge by Charleroi in the fourth quarter and came away with a 54-52 victory in a WPIAL Class AA playoff game.
Charleroi ends the season with an 8-10 record.
Leena Henderson scored 20 points and McKenna DeUnger added 10 points for the Cougars, who outscored KO 19-17 in the fourth quarter.
Eriona scored a game-high 23 for Keystone Oaks (11-7).
In other games: OLSH, the top-seed in Class AA, downed California boys, 92-35; Shenango downed Monessen 60-35; and Jeannette stopped Burgetttown, 69-24, in Class AA playoffs.