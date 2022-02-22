Jackson Juzang scored 35 points to lead Winchester Thurston to a 61-51 victory over Carmicahels in the WPIAL playoffs.
Winchester Thurston outscored the Mikes (14-5) by a score of 35-16 in the middle two quarters.
Carmichales held an earl 15-7 lead after the first quarter. Tyler Richmond scored 15 points, Michaels Stewart chipped in with 13 and Chris Barrish added 10.
Carlynton 74, Jefferson-Morgan: Jaiden McClure and Khalil Kern combined for 41 points to help Carlynton dump Jefferson-Morgan, 74-40, in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
McClure led the way with 21 and Kerr added 20 for Carlynton (19-2), which outscored Jefferson-Morgan (10-8) by a score of 40-17 in the final 16 minuutes.
Colt Fowler led Jefferson-Morgan with 16 points.
OLSH 73, Chartiers-Houston 43: Jake DiMichele scored 30 points to lead Our Lady of Sacred Heart to a 73-43 thumping of Chartiers-Houson in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL 2A playoffs.
Olsh (23-0) jumped out to a 26-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Rocco Spadafora scored 12 points, Dawson Summers added 11 and Bryson Kirschner chipped in with 10 points for Our Lady of Sacred Heart .
Jonathan O’Reilly scored 15 points and Lucas Myers 11 for Chartiers-Houston (9-14).
Girls Results
Quaker Valley 42, Belle Vernon 21: Lauren Blackmer scored 15 points to help power Quaker Valley toa 43-21 victory over Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
Quaker Valley (12-10) advances to play Blackhawk on Friday in the semifinals.
Jenna Dawson lead Belle Vernon (15-8) with seven points.