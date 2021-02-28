It took two overtimes but Burgettstown downed Riverview, 59-53, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Saturday.
Jackson LaRocka scored a game-high 27 points and James Leuice had 16 points for Burgettstown (8-11), which saw regulation end at 46-46. The first overtime ended in a 50-50 draw.
Riverview (3-11) was led by Gideon Deasy's 24 points.
South Fayette 59, Woodland Hils 39
Brandon Jakiela scored 17 points to lead South Fayette to a 59-39 win over Woodland Hills in a WPIAL Class 5A preliminary round game Saturday.
Landon Lutz had 13 points and Logan Yater added 10 for the Lions (9-9).
Serra Catholic 72, Carmichaels 55
Despite being the higher seed, No. 15 Carmichaels had to play on the road and fell at Serra Catholic, 72-55, in a WPIAL Class 2A preliminary round game.
The Eagles (4-11) gradually pulled away from the Mikes (9-6) and led 20-12, 34-24 and 52-37 at the quarter breaks.
Chris Barrish paced Carmichaels with three 3-pointers and 17 points, Drake Long added a pair of 3-pointers and 14 points, and Tyler Richmond contributed 12 points.
Serra’s top scorers were Brendan Cooley (24), Mark Thomas (17) and Joey DeMoss (11).
Shaler 85, Ringgold 64
Shaler blew open a close game by out-scoring visiting Ringgold 33-10 in the third quarter to win a WPIAL Class 5A preliminary round playoff game, 85-64.
The Rams (5-11) jumped out to a 19-15 lead after one quarter before Shaler (8-4) surged to a 34-32 halftime lead.
Ringgold sophomore Nicholas Peccon scored a game-high 26 points and Demetrius Butler followed with 21 points. Kaden Orga topped the Titans in scoring with 21 points. Dylan Schlagel tallied 17 points and Brandon London added 12 points.
Winchester Thurston 76, Jefferson-Morgan 61
Jackson Juzang scored a game-high 36 points as Winchester Thurston defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 76-61, in a WPIAL Class 2A preliminary round playoff game.
Winchester Thurston (8-4) rolled to a 25-12 advantage in the first quarter. The Rockets (5-11) fought back and held a 15-14 edge in the second quarter to trail 39-27 at halftime.
Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler led the Rockets with 23 and 20 points, resepctively. Kijuan Paige chipped in with 12 points.
Lance Nicholls had 24 points for Winchester Thurston and Henry McCombs added 10 points.
Propel Montour 53, Bentworth 41
Bentworth’s Landon Urcho scored a game-high 18 points but the Bearcats (2-14) fell to the host Propel Montour, 53-41, in a non-section match-up.
Cortae Sidberry topped the Legengs with 16 points and Jamal Newton had 13 points.
Fort Cherry 2, Propel Braddock Hills 0
Fort Cherry defeated Propel Braddock Hills 2-0 by forfeit Saturday in a WPIAL Class AA preliminary round game.
Girls basketball
Chartiers Valley 84, West Greene 47
West Greene picked one of the best teams in one of the highest classifications as an opponent to get ready for the WPIAL playoffs.
The Colts, second-seeded in Class 5A, proved to be too much for the Pioneers, second-seeded in Class 1A, snapping West Greene’s 15-game winning streak, 84-47.
Chartiers Valley (19-3) led 21-15 after one quarter then rode a 27-14 edge in the second to a 48-29 halftime lead and pulled away from there.
Jersey Wise was one of three West Greene players in double figures with 14 points. Brooke Barner and Katie Lampe followed with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
The Colts put four players in double figures. Aislin Malcolm and Perri Page each scored 18 points, Marian Turnbull had 15 points and Hallie Cowan added 14 points.
Montour 42, Fort Chery 31
Olivia Persinger scored 14 points and Olivia Lysick added 13 points as Montour downed Fort Cherry, 42-31, in a nonsection game.
Annika Rinehart scored 12 points for Fort Cherry (10-9).
Washington 34, South Allegheny 31
Washington won its Class AA preliminary Round game 34-30 against South Allegheny Saturday.
Kyla Woods led the Prexies (8-9) with nine points. South Allegheny fell to 1-18.
In other games: Canon-McMillan boys downed Baldwin 58-27 in a nonplayoff game. Details were not made available to the Observer-Reporter.